Rabindranath Tagore's Hampstead home on the market for £2.65m

Published: 4:28 PM September 27, 2021

Nobel Prize winner's Hampstead home is up for sale - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

A Nobel Prize winner's Hampstead home is up for sale for over £2m.

Number 3 Villas on the Heath was the home of Rabindranath Tagore for a few months in 1912.

Tagore, who died in 1941, was a poet, essayist and campaigner who advocated for multiculturalism and became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

This cultural significance earned the Vale of Health property a blue plaque; a scheme in London run by English Heritage aiming to celebrate the relationship between figures of the past, and the places where they lived and worked.

At the Grade II listed house, Tagore produced his most well-known work, Gitanjali (Song Offerings), a collection which was praised by WB Yeats and other prominent figures in the community.

He won the prestigious prize in 1913 for this collection, published the year before in London.

The luxurious Vale of Health property is on the market for £2.65m - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

However, the director of Goldschmidt and Howland, the agents selling the property, believes Tagore's legacy is only one reason why the Hampstead home is unique.

Philip Green told the Ham&High: “The blue plaque is just an added bonus really."

“It’s a special house in its own right – its got beautiful fireplaces, wood floors and high ceilings, and it’s actually got a rear roof terrace at the top of the house as well.

"It’s a fabulous place to live – you’re actually on the Heath, you’ve got ponds, you’ve got open space, but it’s still very private."

The asking price of the property is £2.65 million, and it includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a patio garden.

There have been reports that the Indian government wanted the house to be turned into a memorial or museum.

Philip said that if India wants to buy the property, "we’re more than happy to sell it to them".

Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize secured the house a blue plaque - Credit: PIOTR GOZDEK

Goldschmidt and Howland is one of the oldest estate agents in Hampstead, and well-known in the local community.

Philip said: “We're always privileged marketing people’s homes, that they trust you to sell their most expensive asset, so it's very nice, we’re very lucky."