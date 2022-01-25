An application to build eight two-storey houses on land in Golders Green which was once home to five tennis courts has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive, and features proposals submitted to Haringey, Camden and Barnet councils respectively.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to install play equipment to form a linear fitness, activity and play trail on land adjacent to Maitland Park Road - Credit: Google Maps

What: Installation of play equipment to form a linear fitness, activity and play trail.

Where: Land adjacent to Whitebeam House, Rowan House and Hazel House Maitland Park Road, NW3

When: Deadline for comments - January 31

Who: Camden Council

Reference: 2021/6108/P

Further information: This proposal follows previous designs which did not come to fruition, including plans for a multi-use games area located next to Whitebeam House and Rowan House.

As of January 23, the application has received eight responses online.

An application has been submitted to change the use of an office in Hawthorn Business Park into a mixed office and place of worship use - Credit: Google Maps

What: Change of use from office use to mixed office and place of worship.

Where: Unit 4 Hawthorn Business Park, 165 Granville Road, NW2 2AZ

When: Received - January 14

Who: Barnet Council

Reference: 22/0189/FUL

Further information: The London Huaxia Christian Church wishes to sign a long-term lease for this unit, which would be used for office purposes during the week and as a place of worship at weekends.

Granted

An application to change the use of a betting office in Finchley Road into a dental surgery has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

What: Change of use from a betting office to a dental surgery.

Where: 235-237 Finchley Road, NW3 6LS

When: Granted - January 13

Who: Camden Council

Reference: 2021/5408/P

Further information: This proposal will see a dental surgery - comprising four treatment rooms - occupy a basement unit which has been vacant since 2015.

The decision letter states a new dental surgery would be "welcome" due to the relative lack of existing surgeries within the "immediate surrounding area".

An application to build eight two-storey houses on land in Golders Green which was once home to five tennis courts has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

What: Erection of eight two-storey houses and retention of three existing tennis courts.

Where: Land Fronting St Andrew's Road and Portsdown Avenue, Golders Green, NW11 0PJ

When: Granted - January 17

Who: Barnet Council

Reference: 20/5616/FUL

Further information: The land, once owned by Templars Tennis Club, contains four synthetic courts and one hard court.

Eight houses are planned for the east side of the site, while three courts will be retained (with one upgraded to a multi-use games area).

Refused

An application to change the use of a business space in Tottenham Lane into residential accommodation has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: Change of use from commercial to housing; conversion of part of the ground floor shop unit into residential accommodation.

Where: 77 Tottenham Lane, N8 9BE

When: Refused - January 14

Who: Haringey Council

Reference: HGY/2021/3380

Further information: This application was refused because the proposal was "considered unacceptable in relation to the provision of adequate internal floor area and natural light".

A previous application was rejected last November for the same reason.