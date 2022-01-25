Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, granted or refused in last 30 days
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments are in the works in your area?
We've pulled together a round-up of some of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive, and features proposals submitted to Haringey, Camden and Barnet councils respectively.
Submitted
What: Installation of play equipment to form a linear fitness, activity and play trail.
Where: Land adjacent to Whitebeam House, Rowan House and Hazel House Maitland Park Road, NW3
When: Deadline for comments - January 31
Who: Camden Council
Reference: 2021/6108/P
Further information: This proposal follows previous designs which did not come to fruition, including plans for a multi-use games area located next to Whitebeam House and Rowan House.
As of January 23, the application has received eight responses online.
What: Change of use from office use to mixed office and place of worship.
Where: Unit 4 Hawthorn Business Park, 165 Granville Road, NW2 2AZ
When: Received - January 14
Who: Barnet Council
Reference: 22/0189/FUL
Further information: The London Huaxia Christian Church wishes to sign a long-term lease for this unit, which would be used for office purposes during the week and as a place of worship at weekends.
Granted
What: Change of use from a betting office to a dental surgery.
Where: 235-237 Finchley Road, NW3 6LS
When: Granted - January 13
Who: Camden Council
Reference: 2021/5408/P
Further information: This proposal will see a dental surgery - comprising four treatment rooms - occupy a basement unit which has been vacant since 2015.
The decision letter states a new dental surgery would be "welcome" due to the relative lack of existing surgeries within the "immediate surrounding area".
What: Erection of eight two-storey houses and retention of three existing tennis courts.
Where: Land Fronting St Andrew's Road and Portsdown Avenue, Golders Green, NW11 0PJ
When: Granted - January 17
Who: Barnet Council
Reference: 20/5616/FUL
Further information: The land, once owned by Templars Tennis Club, contains four synthetic courts and one hard court.
Eight houses are planned for the east side of the site, while three courts will be retained (with one upgraded to a multi-use games area).
Refused
What: Change of use from commercial to housing; conversion of part of the ground floor shop unit into residential accommodation.
Where: 77 Tottenham Lane, N8 9BE
When: Refused - January 14
Who: Haringey Council
Reference: HGY/2021/3380
Further information: This application was refused because the proposal was "considered unacceptable in relation to the provision of adequate internal floor area and natural light".
A previous application was rejected last November for the same reason.