Petition launched to 'rethink' Murphy's Yard proposals

Image of what the view of tower blocks in Murphy's Yard development will look like from Hampstead Heath, according to the developer - Credit: Peter Stewart Consultancy

People are urged to sign a petition to "rethink" a major regeneration of Murphy's Yard.

Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum (DPNF) has sent the petition to Camden Council to work with local people to change Folgate Estate's proposals.

Outline planning permission has been sought from the council to demolish existing buildings and structures at Murphy's Yard, near Gordon House Road.

Submitted designs include nine residential towers rising to 19 storeys and a row of industrial buildings of eight and nine storeys.

The petition, which reached 225 signatures in its first week, says "squeezing" up to 825 homes and up to 95,000sqm of employment and other non-residential space on the site "will have a highly detrimental impact on the quality of life for people in surrounding areas".

Murphy's Yard, a major development site part of the planning document. Picture: Camden Council - Credit: Archant

DPNF has come up with an alternative scheme that it says takes on board the scale of the development, that it "creates a liveable, human-scale place for a mixed population to thrive in".

It includes a mix of housing tenures and types – including co-op housing, cohousing and family housing – and aims to protect the view of Hampstead Heath from Kentish Town, as set out in the Kentish Town Neighbourhood Plan, as well as panoramic views from Hampstead Heath.

The alternative scheme retains the pedestrian and cycle links between Kentish Town and the Heath, and suggests a "genuinely zero carbon development" that is "committed to architectural excellence".

Drawings of the plans - Credit: Murphy

Maya de Souza, chair of DPNF, said: "It’s important that people sign this so that Camden’s planning committee knows the strength of feeling involved.

"DPNF and other consulters have also put in detailed consultation responses showing why the proposals are out of line with Camden’s legally binding planning policy.

"Though the petition is directed to Camden we are asking Murphy’s to commence again with a genuine co-creation process."

A spokesperson for Folgates Estates previously told the Ham&High: "The outline application we have submitted has been informed by planning guidance from Camden Council and the GLA and extensive consultation with interested parties over a number of years.

"This includes a variety of local stakeholders and individuals, with conversations ongoing.

"We have been reviewing the comments received via Camden’s consultation and will be responding to the points raised, where possible in due course."

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/reject-the-murphy-s-yard-development-application-call-for-a-rethink