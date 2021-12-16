Here's how much it costs to buy a house near an outstanding rated school in your area - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

Living near the best schools is a priority for any parent.

Being able to send your child to a school that's outstanding in the eyes of Ofsted is often a factor in where families set up home.

We've created an interactive map which shows you how much it will cost to live near one of the top schools across Camden Town, Hampstead, Muswell Hill and the surrounding areas.

Here's a breakdown of areas near you:

Somers Town

Outstanding primary schools Richard Cobden and Abacus Belsize are both located in this part of Camden.

A house right by Richard Cobden Primary will cost around £490,000, but the average price jumps to £692,500 in nearby Regent's Park or £990,000 in other adjacent neighbourhoods, including the area around Abacus Belsize.

Camden Town

Holy Trinity and Saint Silas Primary School and The Camden School for Girls are in the Camden Town area.

You can expect to pay between £685,000 and £1,130,000 for a house in the area surrounding the former.

Similarly, living near the latter could cost anywhere from £752,750 to £1,697,500, depending on the neighbourhood.

Kentish Town

How much does it cost to live near outstanding schools in Kentish Town?

In the case of Kentish Town Church of England Primary School, average house prices in neighbouring streets vary from about £660,000 to almost £900,000.

This varies from £642,500 to £815,000 near to Torriano Primary School.

To live close to Eleanor Palmer Primary School, you’d likely pay £660,000 to £715,000.

Hampstead

A house on the streets surrounding Christ Church Primary School, Hampstead can cost anywhere from £1,111,250 to £1,603,999 on average.

But living a little further away could cost you more like £2,562,500.

It would cost about £900,000 to live in the vicinity of outstanding-rated special school, Royal Free Hospital Children's School.

Muswell Hill

Average house prices near Coldfall Primary School vary from a relatively affordable £562,500 to more than double that at £1,305,000, depending on the neighbourhood.

Similarly, houses near Our Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School or Fortismere School range from £405,000 in some streets, £775,000 in others to £1,400,000 in a more pricey neighbourhood.

Some homes around Muswell Hill Primary School will cost a little over £400,000 – but others sell for a million pounds more.

Want to live near St James Church of England Primary School?

That will probably cost between £800,000 and £900,000 - but houses in more expensive surrounds will set you back double that.