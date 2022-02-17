Landsec's planning application includes the construction of around 1,800 homes, play spaces, and a community centre - Credit: Landsec

Camden Council has confirmed that comments on the O2 Centre development will be accepted beyond the March 9 deadline listed on its website, after concerns were raised about the length of time allotted.

Registered on February 16, the application outlines developer Landsec’s plans to develop the site in Finchley Road, West Hampstead.

This includes the construction of around 1,800 homes, including a minimum of 35% affordable homes by floorspace, play spaces, a community centre, a health centre, workspaces and other amenities.

The potentially to-be-demolished O2 Centre in Finchley Road. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Residents have voiced concerns since the proposals were first unveiled in May 2020, with the height of the buildings and the facilities to be provided among the issues.

Some residents have welcomed the potential for a development of the area, with one previously telling the Ham&High: “This is an expensive area to live, and if housing really does become more affordable, we could open the area up to wider communities.”

A draft sketch of how the O2 Centre development could look from Finchley Road. - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

Keith Moffitt, co-chair of the Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum, said: "This is a massive application that is extremely important for the surrounding area.

"Although Landsec have made some changes as compared with their original proposals, we still believe that a development including buildings 15 storeys high and 1,800 new homes is at odds with the surrounding neighbourhoods, including three conservation areas.

“We will be continuing to press for Landsec to fund an upgrade to West Hampstead Jubilee station, with lifts to create a step-free interchange between the three stations on West End Lane.

“This is a golden opportunity that must not be missed."

A covering letter for the application from Gerald Eve LLP states: "Public engagement has been ongoing since 2019 and the applicant is committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with local communities and key stakeholders, to ensure they are kept informed of the progression of the proposals following submission of the application.

"The application proposals have evolved over the pre-application and consultation period and have been revised to accommodate advice and comments received."

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “Although the formal consultation period is 21 days as set out in the statement of community involvement, we will take into account all comments and representations after that time as given the scale of the scheme, we understand residents may need longer to submit their comments.”

To submit a comment, search on planningrecords.camden.gov.uk/ using the reference 2022/0528/P.