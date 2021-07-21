O2 Centre development meeting rearranged for July 27

Published: 11:52 AM July 21, 2021

A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

A meeting to discuss the plans to build 2,000 homes on the site of the O2 Centre and its car park has been rearranged for July 27.

Camden Council was forced to cancel a previous meeting of its Development Management Forum (DMF) in June due to the pre-election period for the Fortune Green ward council by-election.

With the by-election taking place on July 22, the meeting has now been set for Tuesday evening at 7pm.

O2 Centre owner Landsec is proposing a scheme which would see the O2 Centre demolished and the area between West End Lane and Finchley Road transformed into a new neighbourhood.

Local campaigners and community groups have criticised the height of some of the tower blocks – up to 16 storeys – which Landsec's team argues will be necessary to meet its target of 2,000 homes.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on local amenities.

The meeting will be streamed online, but to ask questions, you must register at camdenplanning.councilsuk.live/