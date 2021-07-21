Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

O2 Centre development meeting rearranged for July 27

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:52 AM July 21, 2021   
A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road

A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

A meeting to discuss the plans to build 2,000 homes on the site of the O2 Centre and its car park has been rearranged for July 27. 

Camden Council was forced to cancel a previous meeting of its Development Management Forum (DMF) in June due to the pre-election period for the Fortune Green ward council by-election. 

With the by-election taking place on July 22, the meeting has now been set for Tuesday evening at 7pm. 

O2 Centre owner Landsec is proposing a scheme which would see the O2 Centre demolished and the area between West End Lane and Finchley Road transformed into a new neighbourhood. 

Local campaigners and community groups have criticised the height of some of the tower blocks – up to 16 storeys – which Landsec's team argues will be necessary to meet its target of 2,000 homes. 

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on local amenities.

The meeting will be streamed online, but to ask questions, you must register at camdenplanning.councilsuk.live/

You may also want to watch:

Housing
West Hampstead News
Finchley Road News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Floods in Maida Vale (centre/left) and drenched belongings (right)

Flooding | Video

Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Park Road

Flooding | Video

'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Sian Berry AM asks why the half a billion pounds waiting to be spent on housing is not being used now.

Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus