Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

'Speculative': Opera downplays school's move for recording studio

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:16 PM October 12, 2021   
The rear of Lilian Baylis House in early 2021. 

Lilian Baylis House, the former home of Decca Studios - Credit: Nick Awde

A school’s plans to move into a Grade II-listed opera venue in West Hampstead have been played down as “entirely speculative” by the building’s owner.

North Bridge House (NBH), a private school with sites in Hampstead, Regent’s Park and Canonbury, has put proposals via its operator Cognita to Camden Council to convert the old Decca Studios at Lilian Baylis House into a site for 300 pupils aged 13-18. 

The “certificate for lawfulness” application means that, if approved by the local authority, the development in Broadhurst Gardens would not require planning permission.

It was reported earlier this year that the English National Opera (ENO), the owner of the site, had put the building up for sale.

However the ENO told this newspaper it could yet keep and upgrade the venue, claiming the site isn’t “formally on the market” for sale – rendering the planning application “entirely speculative”. 

You may also want to watch:

Lilian Baylis House, in the South Hampstead conservation area, was awarded listed status in August after an application from a third party.

NBH says its efforts to expand into the old Decca Studios follows rising demand for places, with families facing “significant waiting lists”.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub
  2. 2 Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'
  3. 3 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
  1. 4 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  2. 5 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  3. 6 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  4. 7 'Greenwashing': Campaigners slam new Parkland Walk tree-felling plans
  5. 8 'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND
  6. 9 Pret A Manger opens in Haverstock Hill
  7. 10 'Water, sunlight, and love': Highgate girl grows 20-headed sunflower

The school opened a nursery and pre-prep site in Fordwych Road last September.  

A spokesperson for NBH said: “In exploring the potential for expanding, we remain committed to providing a close-knit learning environment – smaller groups with multiple campuses of students benefitting from a lower student-teacher ratio.” 

The ENO challenged the significance of the school’s planning application. A spokesperson said: “We regularly consider all our options, which could involve selling Lilian Baylis House or staying and improving its facilities.  

“This consideration has not been affected by the listing of the building. The property has not been formally launched onto the market, so this planning application is entirely speculative.”

An archive picture of Decca Studios in West Hampstead's Broadhurst Gardens. 

An archive picture of Decca Studios in Broadhurst Gardens - Credit: SI

Decca Studios was a recording facility from 1937-1980, and before that the site was used as West Hampstead Town Hall.  

It played host to a series of stars including David Bowie and Marc Bolan, who both recorded their first singles at the historic venue. 

Nick Jackson, co-chair of the Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum, said a performance or cultural space, such as a cinema or gallery, should be retained as part of any development. 

Education News
Planning and Development
West Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Biggie Best

South End Green's Biggie Best closes cafe after spate of thefts

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
General view of cheerleaders performing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotsp

Tottenham Hotspur

NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games

David Ballheimer

Logo Icon
broken figurine

'Haters will always hate': Backlash after Crouch End figurine destroyed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The shopfront of no. 6 Hampstead High Street

Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon