A new planning application has been submitted for a development in a Highgate pub's car park, after a previous proposal was rejected earlier this year.

Brendan the Navigator, in Highgate Hill, could see its rear terrace removed under proposals for housing next to the pub in a stretch currently used as a car park.

The plans, by developer Artform, include developing the whole of the site into three three-bedroom and two two-bedroom terraced houses.

Similar plans to build six new homes on six new homes on the site were rejected by Islington Council in February.

Artform's design and access statement states: "This proposal is set back at a distance from the pub’s flank wall thanks to maintaining much of the raised terrace and inserting a gap between the terrace and the development.

"These moves allow the pub to remain the dominant, celebrated feature of this corner."

The Irish-American pub, which welcomed customers for the first time in April last year, previously told the Ham&High the consequences of building on the terrace – estimated to hold around 100 people – would be “catastrophic”.