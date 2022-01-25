Designs for The View, which could replace Mary Feilding Guild - Credit: Highgate Care

Neighbours in Highgate say they are "not being listened to" by the firm looking to redevelop a former care home.

A planning application has been submitted to build a new 70-bed home, called The View, to replace the former 46-bed Mary Feilding Guild (MFG) in North Hill.

The site, owned by Highgate Care LTD, would include a hydrotherapy pool, gym, wellness centre and restaurant.

Elspeth Clements of the Highgate Society said: "The major issue is both its bulk and the quality of the design that we don't think is of a high enough standard for a conservation area.

"We've raised a number of points in our consultation with the client and we are unaware that any of them have been taken on board, particularly the most serious ones on the Yeatman Road and Prospect Terrace houses."

She said nearby listed homes would lose out on sunlight, with one Prospect Terrace resident saying they would lose 50% of the light they currently enjoy.

"We have raised this time and time again with them and they haven't actually addressed it," she said.

Elspeth said the outpatient entrance is on the same slip road used by pedestrians and pupils at Highgate Primary School, which the society is worried will create a hazard at school drop off times.

"We had two consultations with the developer, although they ticked the box for consulting the local community, they didn't listen to a word we said," she said.

"When we mentioned the bulk they said it was an 'economic necessity'."

Highgate Care said nine of the 12 neighbouring gardens and amenity spaces considered "would satisfy the BRE guidelines for sun on the ground".

Mitesh Dhanak, founder and director of Highgate Care said he is "excited" about the plans, saying "significant" changes were made, including incorporating more long-term residential beds.

"After hearing from local people that they would like to see fulltime residential care here, we took the decision to provide both," he said.

"Our proposals will replace the old care home beds with modern, spacious, fully accessible facilities for long term care residents, as well as bring world-class rehabilitation facilities to Highgate."

He said a storey has been removed, parking provision reduced from 30 to 17 spaces and removal of vehicular drop-off on North Hill.

He said "the design corresponded to the conservation area".

To comment on the application visit https://www.planningservices.haringey.gov.uk with reference HGY/2021/3481 until January 28.