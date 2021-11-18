Eco group offers tours of homes to promote sustainability

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group wants people to better equip their houses to reduce carbon emissions - Credit: Muswell Hill Sustainability Group

An organisation tackling climate change locally is giving tours of energy efficient homes to “inspire” residents.

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group is offering free in-person and online tours to encourage homeowners to protect the planet and “safeguard against spiralling energy bills”.

Green Open Homes 2021 features eight homes including a timber-framed 1980s house, an Edwardian villa, a retrofitted 1920s council house and upstairs flat, and a circular cob and straw building.

The events will highlight energy saving technologies such as internal wall insulation, triple glazing, solar thermal and solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting and green roofs.

The first set of in-person tours was held on November 13-14. The next will be held this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21.

Online events in the evening will be held on November 22, 24, 29 and December 6.

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group is formed of local residents who aim to reduce local carbon emissions.

Its work has covered low carbon projects, renewable energy and DIY workshops.

For more information on Green Open Homes 2021 visit https://mhsgroup.org/greenopenhomes2021/