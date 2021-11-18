Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Housing

Eco group offers tours of homes to promote sustainability

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:20 PM November 18, 2021
Muswell Hill Sustainability Group wants people to better equip their houses to reduce carbon emissions

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group wants people to better equip their houses to reduce carbon emissions - Credit: Muswell Hill Sustainability Group

An organisation tackling climate change locally is giving tours of energy efficient homes to “inspire” residents.

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group is offering free in-person and online tours to encourage homeowners to protect the planet and “safeguard against spiralling energy bills”.

Green Open Homes 2021 features eight homes including a timber-framed 1980s house, an Edwardian villa, a retrofitted 1920s council house and upstairs flat, and a circular cob and straw building.

The events will highlight energy saving technologies such as internal wall insulation, triple glazing, solar thermal and solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting and green roofs.    

The first set of in-person tours was held on November 13-14. The next will be held this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21.  

Online events in the evening will be held on November 22, 24, 29 and December 6. 

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group is formed of local residents who aim to reduce local carbon emissions.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes made at Hotspur Way over the international break
  2. 2 When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend
  3. 3 Duo jailed for 'staggering' broad daylight knife attack
  1. 4 Camden is 'essentially a free dump', say refuse collectors
  2. 5 'Cuckooing' warning as police out on the street
  3. 6 Fury in Highgate as one-way reversal left out of consultation
  4. 7 Primrose Hill to reopen to public 24/7
  5. 8 Pupils and businesses bring the Christmas spirit to Hampstead
  6. 9 Flasher Deliveroo driver upskirted women in Westfield, KFC and Mooboo
  7. 10 Five things to do in north London this weekend

Its work has covered low carbon projects, renewable energy and DIY workshops.  

For more information on Green Open Homes 2021 visit https://mhsgroup.org/greenopenhomes2021/ 

Environment News
Climate Change
Climate Emergency
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Erhan and Baran Gorgu

London Live

Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre

London Live

Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Maloney committed the assault while assistant headteacher of Fortismere School in Muswell Hill

Education News

Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon