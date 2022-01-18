Murphy's Yard 825-home tower block development to be 'car free'

A new development with up to 825 homes between Kentish Town and Gospel Oak will be largely car free.

One of the stated aims of the Murphy's Yard application by developer Folgate Estates Ltd is to increase areas for pedestrians and cyclists "with high-quality public realm".

A planning application has been submitted which sets out a strategy for promoting sustainable transport and "reducing the reliance on car use in the future."

Only disabled parking and operational parking would be provided, each with electric car charging points.

The site measures 62,288m2, bound by Gospel Oak in the the north, Highgate Studios and Murphy’s headquarters, and Kentish Town to the south.

During a consultation last year, some respondents welcomed the new housing while others expressed concern about the scale of the development.

More than a dozen tower blocks, four of which are between 14 and 19 storeys high, are included as well as office and industrial space.

Murphy's Yard, a major development site - Credit: Camden Council

Office workers are expected to make the most of accessible bus, tube, train and overland transport links.

A new pedestrian and cycle route – the Heath Line – is earmarked to connect Hampstead Heath and Gospel Oak to Kentish Town and opens up an industrial area long closed off to the public.

The traffic lights on Gordon House Road may be moved to aid pedestrian and cycle access to and from the heath.

Currently, pedestrian access to the site is via Sanderson Close, however additional pedestrian access will be available via Greenwood Place and Gordon House Road as part of the development.

Ben Castell, of Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum, said the pedestrian and cycle links were good, and described the traffic proposals as "heroic"

"There will be 825 flats that will be mainly car free. That is, people living there won't be able to own a car, but they will have deliveries so there will be lots of traffic coming out," he said.

"People around the area are worried about the impact of traffic although the traffic impact study they did said there will be less traffic under the new development than there is now but that does sound like a heroic conclusion to come to."

To comment on the application go to www.camden.gov.uk/search-for-planning-applications using reference 2021/3225/P