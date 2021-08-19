'Not one affordable': MP condemns housing plans for car wash

Published: 1:56 PM August 19, 2021

Catherine West MP (left) and the Fortis Green site marked for redevelopment - Credit: Polly Hancock/Google

A local MP has criticised the absence of affordable or social housing in plans to replace a car wash with 10 new homes.

Proposals have been submitted to Haringey Council by KA Investments and Developments Company Limited for two three-storey buildings containing four houses and six flats.

The scheme, if approved, would demolish Ocean Carwash and redevelop its base at 109 Fortis Green, next to Majestic Wines and the nearby Clissold Arms.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said: “I am extremely disappointed that this new development proposes 10 new homes, not one of which is affordable.

“Every single day I hear from constituents in desperate housing need and there is an urgent requirement for genuinely affordable housing at social rent levels across Hornsey and Wood Green.

You may also want to watch:

“The London Plan 2019 sets out a strategic target for 50% of all new homes across London to be genuinely affordable and Haringey Council has a borough wide target of a minimum of 40% affordable housing on sites of ten or more homes.

“This application falls far short of that important goal and misses a vital opportunity to increase social housing in the area.”

The development is a resubmission of proposals approved in 2016 – planning permission for which expired after three years.

More than 35 objections have been lodged with the council for the new plans, and four submissions of support.

Designs for the 800 sq m site in the Fortis Green conservation area include a commercial unit, basement car parking with eight bays, and 23 bike spaces. The homes will include one, two and three-bed properties.

In a planning statement drafted by SHW Partnership LLP for the developer, the agent wrote that it would not be viable to provide affordable housing on the site.

“The proposal will provide a significant number of benefits to the local area if permission is granted," they wrote.

“These include the provision of needed residential units and family housing within a sustainable location that is served by a variety of public transport links.

“The development will ultimately contribute towards the council’s housing targets. The innovative design will provide future residents with exemplary standards of living and will increase quality of life.

“The provision of a commercial unit serves to increase the number of jobs to support the local economy.”

Public comments on the proposals close on August 20. For more information enter reference number HGY/2021/2151 on Haringey’s online planning portal.