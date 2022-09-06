Garages opposite and beside Shepherds Cottage will be demolished and replaced with seven mews houses opposed by all local groups - Credit: Peter Cassidy

Despite more than 140 objections work has begun, to clear garages in Highgate Bowl to develop housing.

Developer Sean Meadows had a number of garages demolished in Townsend Yard on Friday after Haringey Council approved listed building consent the day before.

Garages that abut the 17th century Shepherd's Cottage next to the development remain as a "party wall survey" remains outstanding.

A planning application was approved to build seven mews houses in Townsend Yard on the Highgate Bowl land in November 2020, despite opposition including from the Highgate Society and the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum.

William Britain, chair of Highgate Society, said: "We are very upset. We think that Haringey Council are the original sin here, which was granting the permission in 2020. Since then they've been trying to cover up for the fact that they should never have granted that permission to start with.

"When that application went in there should have been a listed building consent put in at the same time. There wasn't and that was the first thing the developer got wrong.

"It's very disappointing. Internally, we think the decision is wrong. The report by Haringey's conservation officer is inadequate and not of the standard you'd expect."

He said the Highgate Society is not against development on the site – it did not want to keep the garages – but he added: "We do have people who are expert in all kinds of planning matters. With more cooperative approach with Haringey and the developer we could have sat down, wasted less time and it would have been a better result for the developer and Highgate.

"There was no consultation, no discussion, we're going to get a bad outcome and people would have wasted an awful lot of money in the meantime. "

Cllr Dana Carlin, cabinet member for house services, private renters and planning, said: “This site is allocated for development in the local plan and permission was approved before the neighbouring building was listed.

“Our conservation officer carried out a thorough assessment of the heritage impact on the conservation area as well as listed buildings at the time of the decision.

"The necessary listed building consent has now been approved for the works adjacent to 36A High Street."