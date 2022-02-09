Landsec submits application to redevelop O2 Centre site

Image of the Landsec development linking Finchley Road with West End Lane - Credit: Landsec

An application to build 1,800 homes in Finchley Road has been submitted to Camden Council.

Landsec has submitted a major planning application for the O2 Centre Masterplan Site that will connect Finchley Road and West End Lane.

The plan includes 1,800 new homes, 35% of which will be affordable, and will provide a town square with a variety of shops, restaurants, supermarket, gym, and cinema.

Half of the 14-acre space will be dedicated to public and green spaces and pedestrian links will be improved.

David Heaford, managing director of development at Landsec, said: “We are delighted to submit our final proposal for the O2 Centre after receiving valuable input from the local community."

A spokesperson for Camden Council said they are aware of the submission but the documentation has not yet been received.

"Once we have it all and have checked we have everything we need to validate, we will then register the application," they said.

"Once the application is registered, the consultation process would begin."