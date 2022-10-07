The developer behind a huge redevelopment between West Hampstead and Finchley Road has made changes to its proposal.

Landsec has made tweaks to a major planning application for the O2 Centre Masterplan Site that will connect Finchley Road and West End Lane.

The total 1,800 number homes has not changed. In the first phase there will be 608 homes. Of those 36% "floorspace" will be affordable, up from 35%.

The project has come under fire from residents for the size of the proposed blocks.

Landsec said it has made "some changes to the layout" of the housing development, which will include a town square with shops, restaurants, a supermarket, a gym and a cinema.

Tim Trillo, development director for the O2 Centre Masterplan, said: “The O2 Centre Masterplan is all about creating something better than before and that’s why we’ve submitted an update to our previous application to improve and refine it in line with feedback from technical consultees and Camden’s planning officers.

"The changes have increased the amount of affordable housing, further enhanced fire safety standards and they ensure that the design is of the highest quality, creating a new and inclusive place for the whole community.”

Among the changes is a reconfiguration of the internal layouts of the buildings that has resulted in a small reduction in the commercial floor space for shops and restaurants.

There have also been changes to the mix of homes "to better respond to local needs in line with comments received from Camden’s Housing team".

A spokesperson said there are "significant changes at basement and ground floor to put the proposals at the forefront of emerging fire safety standards".

"These include the addition of a new stair and core pressurisation system, a dedicated evacuation lift lobby, and an evacuation alert system for use by the fire service."

There will be provision for affordable retail space in addition to the affordable workspaces that were already included in the previous planning application.

The design code – the set of design standards set by Camden Council – has been amended to limit the bulk and height of the taller buildings in the outline element, Landsec said.