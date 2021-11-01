Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:10 AM November 1, 2021
damage from fire Kentish Town

The Gaisford Street flat fire is thought to have been caused by a heater - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire in Kentish Town on Halloween which damaged two flats is believed to have been caused by a halogen heater.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a fire on Gaisford Street shortly after 9pm on Sunday (October 31), and the fire was under control two hours later.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Kentish Town, Soho and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

Part of a split-level flat on the lower and ground floors of a converted mid-terraced house was damaged by fire and part of the first floor was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Fires involving heaters like this are all too common. They usually start when items, like clothes or bedding, are placed too close to the heater and ignite.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, bedding or furniture and are never used to dry clothes.

“It's also important to always sit at least a metre away from the heater, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair and position them where they won’t be knocked over."

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square
  2. 2 Muswell Hill Extinction Rebellion holds protest ahead of COP26
  3. 3 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  1. 4 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war
  2. 5 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
  3. 6 Beatles chat and music at Pentameters Theatre in Hampstead
  4. 7 'Huge relief': Golders Green care home celebrates booster rollout
  5. 8 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  6. 9 Wingate knock out reigning FA Trophy champions Hornchurch
  7. 10 'Place of punks': Teen petitions to protect Camden character

The brigade warned people should not use old heaters and keep heaters well maintained.

London Fire Brigade
Kentish Town News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
lewis freeman

Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Catherine West MP has criticised the closure of Lloyds bank in Muswell Hill

MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
water works crouch end

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon