Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters

The Gaisford Street flat fire is thought to have been caused by a heater - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire in Kentish Town on Halloween which damaged two flats is believed to have been caused by a halogen heater.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a fire on Gaisford Street shortly after 9pm on Sunday (October 31), and the fire was under control two hours later.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Kentish Town, Soho and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

Part of a split-level flat on the lower and ground floors of a converted mid-terraced house was damaged by fire and part of the first floor was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Fires involving heaters like this are all too common. They usually start when items, like clothes or bedding, are placed too close to the heater and ignite.

“It’s absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, bedding or furniture and are never used to dry clothes.

“It's also important to always sit at least a metre away from the heater, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair and position them where they won’t be knocked over."

The brigade warned people should not use old heaters and keep heaters well maintained.