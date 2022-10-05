Chalk Farm residents call for delay to redevelopment ballot

One Housing are to hold a ballot on the regeneration of Juniper Crescent - Credit: One Housing

A Chalk Farm residents' association is calling for a delay on a second ballot to bulldoze their homes.

One Housing, which runs Juniper Crescent, said in August that it planned to ballot residents in the autumn, once there is "positive support for the proposals in principle".

The 120-property estate at Juniper Crescent, which sits between the Roundhouse and railway tracks, would be replaced with a 410-unit complex, with 290 homes.

Neighbours voted against regeneration plans in a ballot in 2021.

Eleonara Andronaco, secretary of the Juniper Crescent Tenants and Residents Association (TRA), said residents were given a "very summarised" version of the proposals in writing on August 3.

"We don't have enough information to make a decision," she said. "No one wants to be in limbo for years but this is a massive project, and as such it would create disruption for a lot of people.

"It's unacceptable to vote to go ahead with a complete lack of information as early as autumn, completely unacceptable."

She said there has been a lack of transparency, with One Housing knocking on people's door but no cohesive community meetings.

"Resident engagement is being obtained by One Housing executives and hired external consultants through leisure events with loud music, free food and drink, a highly questionable method during a cost of living crisis," she said.

"We still don't know how many social rented properties on top of the re-provision for residents they are going to offer. We don't have the basic information we need."

The association has asked for a resident steering group - something recommended in the mayor of London's guidance on ballots to secure City Hall funding.

"We had this for the previous ballot, but this time round, no such thing," she said. "When we confronted them on this they said people said they didn't want it, but they didn't say how many residents didn't want it."

A spokesperson for One Housing said: "Since early 2021, we have used a wide range of engagement methods from public events to door knocking sessions and have been available at a resident hub on a weekly basis, actively speaking to residents of Juniper Crescent about their views on the regeneration proposals."

They said the company had "spoken to the majority of residents" and the ballot "remains" on track.

The ballot will be managed by Civica, an independent organisation, in line with Greater London Authority guidance.