Hopes for a Hampstead plaque commemorating Isaiah Berlin

A plaque commemorating renowned philosopher Sir Isaiah Berlin could be placed on a Hampstead home.

The political theorist lived with his parents at 49 Hollycroft Avenue from 1928, after the family moved from Kensington.

Born in Riga, now the capital of Latvia, Sir Isaiah moved to the UK in 1921, where he attended St Paul's School and then Corpus Christi College, Oxford. He died in 1997, aged 88.

The Jewish theorist is perhaps best known for his Two Concepts of Liberty, a lecture later published as an essay.

The Heath and Hampstead Society, the group behind the proposed plaque, said the scholar's connection to the area should be commemorated.

Juliette Sonabend, of the society's Hampstead plaque team, told the Ham&High: "He was a hugely important philosopher and we're really thrilled to be doing this.

"His reputation and legacy has really stood the test of time. We receive a number of requests from residents each year asking for a plaque, but we only give them to the most deserving."

Because the home is a listed building, the society has had to submit a planning application to Camden Council.