Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Hopes for a Hampstead plaque commemorating Isaiah Berlin

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:57 PM November 2, 2021
Library filer 123331-1 dated 29.6.66 of Professor Sir Isaiah Berlin. University of Oxford announced

Sir Isaiah Berlin lived in Hampstead's Hollycroft Avenue in the 1920s - Credit: PA

A plaque commemorating renowned philosopher Sir Isaiah Berlin could be placed on a Hampstead home.

The political theorist lived with his parents at 49 Hollycroft Avenue from 1928, after the family moved from Kensington.

Born in Riga, now the capital of Latvia, Sir Isaiah moved to the UK in 1921, where he attended St Paul's School and then Corpus Christi College, Oxford. He died in 1997, aged 88.

The Jewish theorist is perhaps best known for his  Two Concepts of Liberty, a lecture later published as an essay.

The Heath and Hampstead Society, the group behind the proposed plaque, said the scholar's connection to the area should be commemorated.

You may also want to watch:

Juliette Sonabend, of the society's Hampstead plaque team, told the Ham&High: "He was a hugely important philosopher and we're really thrilled to be doing this.

"His reputation and legacy has really stood the test of time. We receive a number of requests from residents each year asking for a plaque, but we only give them to the most deserving."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
  2. 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  3. 3 Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters
  1. 4 What Conte must change at Spurs after Nuno sacking
  2. 5 Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square
  3. 6 Bernard Marks: Master of the Ham&High crossword
  4. 7 Belsize Park swastika graffiti: Teenager released under investigation
  5. 8 Finsbury Park to stay open at night, with CCTV in use soon
  6. 9 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  7. 10 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war

Because the home is a listed building, the society has had to submit a planning application to Camden Council.

Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The stray snake was rescued by Hampstead Heath rangers

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
lewis freeman

Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
xr protesters

Video

Muswell Hill Extinction Rebellion holds protest ahead of COP26

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon