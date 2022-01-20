Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
How many alcohol-related fires were there in your borough last year?

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:48 AM January 20, 2022
Firefighters at the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at

There were 105 fires recorded involving alcohol in 2021 across London - Credit: PA

Last December, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) recorded a spike in alcohol-related fires across the capital.

The Brigade was called to a total of 105 fires involving alcohol during 2021, with 13 in the final month of the year.

However, assistant commissioner (AC) for fire safety Paul Jennings warned the real number could have been "much higher".

He said: "Alcohol can massively impair your judgement and increase your likelihood of having an accident."

Below is a break-down of the number of alcohol-related fires recorded in each borough in 2021:

In Haringey, there were three fires of this type last year, with two in Barnet and four in Camden.

Brent had zero fires involving alcohol recorded in 2021.

Westminster saw two alcohol-related fires, and there were four in Hackney and three in Islington.

Newham recorded the highest number of alcohol-related fires in the capital, with eight, while there were two such incidents in Redbridge.

The Brigade also attended two fires in Tower Hamlets, and five in Barking and Dagenham.

Havering had no recorded alcohol-related fires last year.

Elsewhere, Croydon and Hounslow also had one of the highest numbers of alcohol-related incidents, with six each, while Kingston and Bromley saw LFB called twice and three times respectively.

Southwark and Lambeth also each had six fires related to alcohol, and Hillingdon and Harrow had one recorded incident each.

In Lewisham there were four alongside three in Greenwich. Bexley did not have any recorded incidents.

Waltham Forest saw six and Enfield saw four alcohol-related fires in 2021.

Sutton had a high number of call-outs, with seven recorded by LFB, but there were none in Richmond and Merton.

There were three incidents in Wandsworth and four in Hammersmith and Fulham.

Kensington and Chelsea saw five alcohol-related fires and City of London had no recorded incidents.

To avoid such incidents, AC Jennings urges people to "take extra care when cooking" and to "follow our advice on disposing of cigarettes safely".

