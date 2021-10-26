Objectors fear housing plans threaten chance of Highgate pub return

Published: 4:26 PM October 26, 2021

The Victoria in North Hill has been closed for more than four years - Credit: Polly Hancock

“Serious concerns” are being raised over fresh housing plans at a closed Highgate pub.

The Victoria in North Hill has been shut since 2017 and the owner has now submitted a planning application to Haringey Council for three homes to be built at the site.

The ground floor would be retained for use as a pub, but objectors fear “overdevelopment” could put off any potential landlords.

The plans, if approved, would see two apartments built above the pub. An existing two-storey side extension would be demolished and rebuilt as a two-bedroom house.

Cllr Bob Hare (Lib Dem, Highgate) told the Ham&High: “We have serious concerns about these proposals, which we consider will result in the overdevelopment of the Victoria.”

Cllr Hare continued: “It appears the owner is intent on maximising the value he can gain from the site at the expense of the viability of the retained pub and the benefits to the community.

“We are completely unconvinced that the apparent preservation of the pub will result in its survival, so its future closure and pressure for conversion into further residential is a distinct possibility.”

Michael Hammerson, vice-president of the Highgate Society, said his group would “vigorously oppose any attempt to reduce the pub area to the point where it would be unviable”.

In an objection lodged against the planning application, a neighbour in their 90s said: “I am most concerned about the level of noise and disruption that will take place building this property.

"I am elderly, housebound and my home life is very precious to me.”

Campaigners hope to see the pub restored - Credit: André Langlois

The plans have been submitted by MJP Properties via Child Graddon Lewis Architects. A document completed by the agent as part of the planning application said the designs maintain the pub area and make the premises more efficient.

“The site is currently under-utilised and has the potential to be a functional asset within a vibrant community,” the design and access statement says.

“The existing buildings are in need of renovation and this proposal looks to redevelop the whole site to the best possible standard with a sensitive and design-led approach.”

The site is in the Highgate conservation area. An application to make the pub an asset of community value (ACV) was previously rejected by Haringey Council. The proposals follow a consented scheme in 2015.

Residents can comment on the application until November 10 using reference number HGY/2021/2950.

MJP Properties, via Child Graddon Lewis Architects, was contacted for comment.