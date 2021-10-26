Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Objectors fear housing plans threaten chance of Highgate pub return

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:26 PM October 26, 2021   
The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock

The Victoria in North Hill has been closed for more than four years - Credit: Polly Hancock

“Serious concerns” are being raised over fresh housing plans at a closed Highgate pub.

The Victoria in North Hill has been shut since 2017 and the owner has now submitted a planning application to Haringey Council for three homes to be built at the site.

The ground floor would be retained for use as a pub, but objectors fear “overdevelopment” could put off any potential landlords.

The plans, if approved, would see two apartments built above the pub. An existing two-storey side extension would be demolished and rebuilt as a two-bedroom house. 

Cllr Bob Hare (Lib Dem, Highgate) told the Ham&High: “We have serious concerns about these proposals, which we consider will result in the overdevelopment of the Victoria.”   

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Hare continued: “It appears the owner is intent on maximising the value he can gain from the site at the expense of the viability of the retained pub and the benefits to the community.   

“We are completely unconvinced that the apparent preservation of the pub will result in its survival, so its future closure and pressure for conversion into further residential is a distinct possibility.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  2. 2 MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill
  3. 3 'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus
  1. 4 Christmas at Kenwood light trail gets go-ahead
  2. 5 Squares Pizzeria: Authentic Italian meets effortless elegance
  3. 6 Dusty Springfield to Doris Lessing: A dive into West Hampstead history
  4. 7 'Bravery and courage': Fred Barnes plaque unveiled in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
  6. 9 Golders Green Hippodrome sold as Islamic centre plan abandoned
  7. 10 Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley

Michael Hammerson, vice-president of the Highgate Society, said his group would “vigorously oppose any attempt to reduce the pub area to the point where it would be unviable”.   

In an objection lodged against the planning application, a neighbour in their 90s said: “I am most concerned about the level of noise and disruption that will take place building this property.

"I am elderly, housebound and my home life is very precious to me.”

The Victoria pub in North Hill, Highgate

Campaigners hope to see the pub restored - Credit: André Langlois

The plans have been submitted by MJP Properties via Child Graddon Lewis Architects. A document completed by the agent as part of the planning application said the designs maintain the pub area and make the premises more efficient.  

“The site is currently under-utilised and has the potential to be a functional asset within a vibrant community,” the design and access statement says. 

“The existing buildings are in need of renovation and this proposal looks to redevelop the whole site to the best possible standard with a sensitive and design-led approach.” 

The site is in the Highgate conservation area. An application to make the pub an asset of community value (ACV) was previously rejected by Haringey Council. The proposals follow a consented scheme in 2015. 

Residents can comment on the application until November 10 using reference number HGY/2021/2950.

MJP Properties, via Child Graddon Lewis Architects, was contacted for comment.

Pubs
Planning and Development
Highgate News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nicole Hurley was stabbed to death

Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria pub in North Hill, Highgate

Pubs | Opinion

'Let's save The Victoria pub in Highgate'

Catharine Wells, Highgate Society

Logo Icon
Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 38, of Highgate Road, Kentish Town

Harrow Crown Court

Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The last photo of Mrs Newbie taken with her family before she died

Hampstead Heath

Famous Hampstead Heath love swan Mrs Newbie dies

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon