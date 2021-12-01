FEC put down granite slabs on Hornsey Town Square, not York stone as laid out in planning conditions - Credit: David Winskill

The company redeveloping the former Hornsey Town Hall has been slapped with an enforcement notice for using the wrong paving slabs.

Haringey Council has issued Far East Consortium (FEC) with the notice after the developer breached planning conditions.

FEC has put down granite paving stones in Hornsey Town Hall Square, in Crouch End, instead of the approved York stone slabs and is now required to replace the slabs and has no right of appeal.

FEC have been served with an enforcement notice for laying unapproved granite paving stones in Hornsey Town Square

Mark Afford, chair of the Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum, which serves as an advisory for the conservation area, said: "We were surprised the developer was using the granite because they agreed to use York stone paving."

Planning conditions meant the Mayfair-based developer had to let Haringey know if it wished to use different slabs and had an opportunity to make an application for a variation – but FEC did neither.

"If it was an oversight it was an expensive one on their part because now they are under instruction to take up the work they have done and start again," said Mark.

"The square is really important to Crouch End as it's the only small space.

"It will have the new green on it, the new art centre, the new town hall hotel and both sides will be a string of pavement cafes and restaurants.

"If you need to save money on a project, save it somewhere else. The quality of the Town Hall Square really matters, not just to us but to them because they're the ones who own it."

Labour MP Catherine West said it is "vital" that the "iconic site in the heart of Crouch End" is developed properly.

"I have supported residents since day one in raising concerns about the sale and development of the town hall, and I’m pleased that Haringey Council has now stepped in enforce the developers to stick to the planning permission,” she said.

An FEC spokesperson confirmed that "there was a discrepancy with the material laid" to the front section of the square.

"The paving laid in error will now be removed by contractor Ardmore and replaced with York Stone paving as per the original planning approval," they said adding that the Town Hall Square will "reflect the original historic design and paving by Reginald Uren".

“Before remedial works can be undertaken, the final design will be subject to approval by Haringey Council, but it is anticipated that there will be minimum delay and public disruption.”