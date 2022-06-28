A public meeting has been announced to discuss proposals to build houses and flats at the Hornsey Police Station site.

Haringey Development Management Forum is hosting an online event with Archanaeum, architects behind the project, on July 5 at 7.30pm.

The proposed scheme comprises 10 houses and 19 flats, with an "emphasis on family sized homes".

The existing police station building would be retained and refurbished internally, with loft conversions and rear extensions, to create six terrace houses and four flats.

Two blocks would be built, with one along Glebe Road and Harold Road, creating eight flats, and another along Tottenham Lane to create seven flats and four mews houses.

A large area of communal landscaping is included in the designs.

Archanaeum says it sent out 16,500 flyers inviting locals to an event at the Crouch End Picturehouse in May, which director Chris Boyle said was "very successful".

A planning application has not yet been submitted to Haringey Council.

Chris told the Ham&High that around eight flats will be affordable but that a viability assessment needs to be carried out.

"The proposed scheme is comprised of 10 houses and 19 flats with an emphasis on family sized dwellings," he said. "The buildings are all located around a communal landscaped area which all the new homes will have access to.

"The new build elements are all lower in height than the police station to ensure that this historic building maintains it's prominence in the street scene."

In 2017 the Met confirmed Hornsey police station would close as part of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to raise £165million by selling off front counter buildings across the capital.

The Met began the process of selling the station three years later with local Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors expressing their "deep disappointment" at the news.

The station was the last remaining permanent police base in the west of Haringey.

The meeting on July 5 will give the public the chance to learn more and ask questions about the proposals for Tottenham Lane site. To attend the online event via Microsoft Teams, email dmforum@haringey.gov.uk