'Badly conceived': Crouch End residents shun plans for rooftop extension  

Saskia Rowlands

Published: 11:37 AM December 24, 2021
Plans for Broadway Court will be considered by Haringey Council

Plans for Broadway Court will be considered by Haringey Council - Credit: Google

Crouch End residents are rallying against plans for a roof extension that would see more homes built atop their building which they say are “half cooked” and “show no regard for the occupants”.

A planning application was submitted by Deajan Properties Limited on September 13 to build six flats above Broadway Court, a 1930s art deco building in Crouch End Hill. 

A resident of the current property described the plans as “badly conceived”. They added: “[The applicants] are fully aware that we rely on roof light for our flat and by building above us they will block our light… the proposed walkway to the proposed new floors will be projecting outward above my flat and will be blocking light to our windows at the back... I hope Haringey Council reject this application.” 

The building stands within the Crouch End conservation area, which is protected by law as a result of its special architectural and historic interest – and is cited among many of the 24 objections.  

“The design of the building will affect the significance of the conservation area”, one local resident said. 

“The extension as proposed is too tall and too bulky and harms the architecture and proportions of the building which is currently a positive contributor to the conservation area.” 

Another resident added: “The half-cooked proposals would result in a development that is detrimental to a characterful building which contributes greatly to the Crouch End conservation area.” 

The developers, who are hoping to commence work in June 2022, if the plans are approved, are lining up a wave design for the site.  

However some residents say it is not in keeping with the 1930s art deco style of the property. “There are no other wavy rooflines within Crouch End,” one occupant of the building said. 

“The introduction of a roof of this kind, in a position which is so visible on the descent of Crouch End Hill, and the whole setting of the conservation area, fundamentally changes the nature of the building... the form of the roof is unnecessary and completely at odds with the style of the building.” 

Comments on the planning application are open until January 7, 2022. For more information enter reference number HGY/2021/3288 on Haringey Council’s online planning portal.

Deajan Properties Limited was contacted for comment.

