Tudor Close residents get deck chairs out to protest Haringey development

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:30 PM August 11, 2021   
Protestes with garden chairs at Tudor Close, Highgate

Residents at Tudor Close make a point over being told to move their cars from a car park that's set for development - Credit: ST Fielder

A handful of residents from Tudor Close in Highgate sat in deckchairs on Monday morning to protest being told to move their cars from what's set to become a building site.

People living in the area are angry at Haringey Council plans to turn a car park into six council homes. 

They have argued construction will block access doors to their own homes and see light levels badly affected.

The council has to produce a construction management plan (CMP), and while it has done so, it has yet to be approved by town hall planners.

The council said it is "standard practice" for construction hoardings to be erected before a CMP is greenlit, and that it had "extensively engaged" locally over the project.

A Haringey spokesperson said: "We notified residents of the planned works and reminded them at the end of May of the suspension of parking bays that was taking place on August 9.

“A senior council officer visited Tudor Close on Monday to meet with residents and we will continue to listen and respond to any concerns that are raised about the development.”

It is understood that all the cars left in the car park were removed by the end of the day.

Housing
Highgate News

