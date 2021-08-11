Tudor Close residents get deck chairs out to protest Haringey development
- Credit: ST Fielder
A handful of residents from Tudor Close in Highgate sat in deckchairs on Monday morning to protest being told to move their cars from what's set to become a building site.
People living in the area are angry at Haringey Council plans to turn a car park into six council homes.
They have argued construction will block access doors to their own homes and see light levels badly affected.
The council has to produce a construction management plan (CMP), and while it has done so, it has yet to be approved by town hall planners.
The council said it is "standard practice" for construction hoardings to be erected before a CMP is greenlit, and that it had "extensively engaged" locally over the project.
A Haringey spokesperson said: "We notified residents of the planned works and reminded them at the end of May of the suspension of parking bays that was taking place on August 9.
You may also want to watch:
“A senior council officer visited Tudor Close on Monday to meet with residents and we will continue to listen and respond to any concerns that are raised about the development.”
It is understood that all the cars left in the car park were removed by the end of the day.
Most Read
- 1 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
- 2 Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures
- 3 Fortismere A Level pupils in 'floods of tears' as IT glitch delays exam results
- 4 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
- 5 Met has 'open mind' after Muswell Hill restaurant break-ins
- 6 Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road
- 7 Hampstead hair stylist Edoardo shortlisted for top national award
- 8 Dunns bakery collects Covid-19 award for community service
- 9 Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images
- 10 Carousel: Regent's Park Open Air Theatre