Haringey in talks with developer to save two mature lime trees
- Credit: @JustPlaneNews
Haringey Council has said it is working with a developer to save two lime trees as a community vigil continues into its second month.
Two mature trees remain in Townsend Yard, off Highgate High Street, after three were destroyed by the developer Sean Meadows.
Contractors for Mr Meadows, of Townsend Yard Ltd, has begun clearing the land in order to build seven mews houses.
The lime trees had tree preservation orders (TPO) when permission was given by Haringey Council to remove them in 2020.
A spokesperson for Haringey said: "TPOs remain in place on the lime trees, and we are working with the developer to try and protect them."
They confirmed the developer has been asked to submit a revised planting strategy.
The spokesperson added: "To meet the requirements of a condition on the original consent, details of landscaping are required to be submitted by the developer and approved by the local authority.
"Such detail has not been formally submitted yet."
Volunteers have joined a rota to keep a vigil on the two remaining limes, which on September 28, had reached 42 days.
Grade II-listed Shepherd's Cottage abuts the site and the two trees sit on its border.
The developer is yet to supply a party wall agreement which will include two garages and two trees near the property.
A number of garages have already been destroyed and land cleared.
"If the trees do still have the TPOs on them that's great news," said Jane Leggett, a volunteer and member of Haringey Tree Protectors.
"We are still very much an active group in protecting the limes."
Campaigners have voiced dissatisfaction that expert opinion in this case came from a report commissioned by the developer.
"If the arboriculturist is doing the report for the developer and the developer is making the application and the developer is getting all the permissions, that can't be right really," Jane said.
Jane Hill, who lives in Shepherd's Cottage, said: "It is crucial the planners keep up a dialogue with the developers and continue to convey grass roots opinion on the ground.
"We are maintaining our vigil of the limes and will do so until we have absolute assurance in writing, that the two remaining mature trees will be preserved."
Sean Meadows was contacted for comment.
To sign a petition to save Shepherd's Cottage visit: https://www.change.org/p/demand-haringey-acts-now-on-fire-safety-in-townsend-yard-highgate