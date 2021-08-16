Nursery play area plan scrapped after resident backlash

Published: 2:48 PM August 16, 2021

Emily and Annie Arkell outside Mildura Court in Hornsey - Credit: Polly Hancock

A plan to give a nursery a section of outdoor space belonging to residents has been called off.

Haringey Council had proposed to give Creative Explorers Day Nursery exclusive use of a piece of grassland outside its base in Mildura Court, Hornsey for a fenced-off play area.

After more than 40 neighbours signed a petition in opposition to the plan, Haringey Council has withdrawn the scheme.

Cllr John Bevan, Haringey’s cabinet member for housing, said: “After consulting with tenants and leaseholders, it was clear that there was very little local support for these proposals and we decided not to take them forward.”

When put to the public earlier this year, Mildura Court resident Emily Arkell called the plan “at best hurried” and at worst “ill-thought through”.

Mildura Court, Hornsey - Credit: Polly Hancock

But now, following the council’s decision to scrap the proposal, the Hornsey neighbour said dialogue had improved between residents and the council.

Emily cited a recently installed CCTV camera to monitor illegal parking and fly-tipping, but she said residents still faced “ongoing issues” over parking and the installation of fire safety measures.

Creative Explorers Day Nursery has been contacted for comment.