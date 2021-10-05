Council eyes social housing to replace disused nursing home

Published: 5:26 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM October 5, 2021

Haringey Council wants to redevelop the old Cranwood care home in Muswell Hill - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council has submitted plans for 41 new homes in Muswell Hill – the majority of which would be let at social rent.

The local authority is seeking to redevelop the former Cranwood nursing home site in Woodside Avenue with a split of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, maisonettes and houses.

If the development is approved, 32 of the new homes would be let at reduced rent levels set by the town hall, and the remaining nine units at market rate.

Three buildings are proposed, each holding three, four and six storeys. Around 60 objections have been lodged so far, including concerns over scale, density, character and design.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West backed the proposals, saying: “Every single day I hear from families struggling in overcrowded, unaffordable, poor quality homes.

“We desperately need more council houses and I’m delighted that Haringey Council is building them and bringing this derelict site back into use.”

Some residents claim the council hasn’t incorporated feedback from an earlier consultation.

Cllr Pippa Connor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) cited issues over traffic, the height of buildings, and the privacy of nearby St James Primary School.

Haringey says it has made alterations to the layout of some homes to improve privacy. It has undertaken parking and bat surveys.

In a written objection, one Woodside Avenue resident said: “While I am supportive of redeveloping the site to provide new homes, the designs that have been put forward are completely unfit for the area/space and completely out of character with the rest of the neighbourhood.

“In particular, the building designs are an eyesore and I am deeply concerned that they will dwarf all other buildings around them.”

Designs of the proposed development in Woodside Avenue - Credit: Haringey Council

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Haringey Council’s cabinet member for housing, said the Cranwood plans are part of an “ambitious” programme to deliver “the first new council homes in a generation”.

Cllr Gordon added: “The site will see a significant increase in the amount of greenspace and more trees will be planted.

“We want to build schemes that enhance the public areas so that neighbouring residents see improvements too.”

Cranwood nursing home was closed by Haringey Council in 2012 following government budget cuts. It was vacant until 2019 when it was repurposed as a temporary shelter for the homeless.

The proposals will be determined by Haringey Council’s planning committee. Residents can comment until October 22, using reference HGY/2021/2727.