Three thousand new council homes are planned for Haringey after the council's cabinet agreed funding for the 10-year house building programme.

The decision was reached at the cabinet meeting on January 18. It will be part-funded with £127 million from the Mayor’s Affordable Homes Programme, as well as £120 million from the Building Council Homes for Londoners scheme.

The council says sustainability and low carbon technology will be “at the heart of the programme”, with most of the new homes to emit 70% less carbon emissions than current standards.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for house building, placemaking and development, said: “I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved in this programme to date and accepting this additional grant shows that housebuilding will be a central focus of the council going forward. We are committed to building safe, secure council homes for our residents.

“The figures speak for themselves with thousands of people living in temporary accommodation or deeply unsuitable housing.

“The impact of these homes on the people who will at last have a stable and genuinely affordable home cannot be overestimated, which is why it is our absolute priority to deliver this new generation of council homes.”