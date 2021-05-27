Long-delayed £2m retirement flats in Fitzjohn's Avenue to 'launch' in summer

Published: 11:45 AM May 27, 2021

The exterior of the new luxury retirement properties in Fitzjohn's Avenue - Credit: Lifestory

The developer behind a luxury Hampstead development has revealed it will "launch" this summer – four years after it was supposed to be completed.

Lifestory, the company behind the 79 Fitzjohn's Avenue development, announced that its "luxury residences" will be complete in summer 2021.

Emily Nesbitt, Lifestory's regional marketing manager, said: “The unveiling of Fitzjohn’s is one of the most anticipated luxury homes launches in Hampstead for several years."

CGI impressions of the new Fitzjohn's development by Lifestory in Hampstead - Credit: Lifestory

She said would-be residents will be able to tour a penthouse flat in the summer.

The retirement properties, priced from £2m, were approved by Camden's planning committee in 2015, but neighbours have been continually frustrated by delays in their construction. They were due to be finished by 2017, according to the initial plans.

In 2018, Dr Harald Lipman, of Prince Arthur's Road, told this newspaper: "It’s ironic – they trumpet that they are ‘considerate constructors’ and of course they are in the sense they mean, but they are not when it comes to the time taken.”

Scaffolding outside the site in Fitzjohn's Avenue in 2018 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

At the time, the developer was known as PegasusLife, and director Toby Conroy told this paper: "I think we will all be glad when the building work is finished, none more so than our neighbours who have been extremely understanding and patient from the outset."

Responding to news of the development's impending completion, Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) said: "79 Fitzjohn's Avenue was approved in my very first month as a councillor several years ago, and it feels like the never-ending story.

"Residents and I objected to the failure to include any construction management details in the application. Yet after many years of disruption due to construction works, Camden should regret not having done so and commit to seeking more details before giving planning permission [in future]."

The development contains 29 luxury apartments which are set to be priced from £2m. An interior design team from 1508 London said they were inspired by Dame Barbara Hepworth, who lived in Hampstead during the mid-20th century.

Steve Bangs, a regional managing director at Lifestory, added: "The delivery of Fitzjohn’s has been a journey but the result is without doubt our finest London development to date."