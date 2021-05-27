Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple escape Hampstead Garden Suburb house fire

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:01 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 2:15 PM May 27, 2021
A couple were evacuated from their Hampstead Garden Suburb home due to a fire on Thursday morning

A couple were forced to flee their Hampstead Garden Suburb home in the early hours of Thursday morning as fire ripped through its roof. 

The blaze, which began in the house next door at around 3am, was at the corner of Hill Top and Ludlow Way in the Suburb.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were required to bring it under control - but they were able to do so by 5.15am.

No one is thought to have been hurt in the incident. 

Semi-detached homes in Hampstead Garden Suburb had their roof destroyed by fire on Thursday morning

The property where the fire began is understood to have been unoccupied while renovations take place.

LFB said its investigators believe it was accidental and caused by hot works which had been done to the roof. 

In a statement, and LFB spokesperson said: "The roof of a semi-detached house was destroyed by the blaze and most of the roof of an adjoining property was damaged. There were no reports of any injuries."

Station Commander Sacha Clement added: "Firefighters were faced with a well developed fire when they arrived.

"One of our new 32 metre turntable ladders was at the scene and was used to tackle the blaze from height."

Did you see the fire? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

