Person hospitalised in Finchley Road overnight fire

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:30 AM December 22, 2021
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

Seven people were rescued from a Finchley Road fire this morning - December 22 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

One person has been taken to hospital and a further six people rescued following a fire on Finchley Road.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze at a shop with flats above at 3.30am this morning - December 22 - and the fire was under control by 5.23am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the incident.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue four people from a first floor flat roof, who were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The brigade said one person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and a further three people on the ground floor were led to safety by firefighters. 

Fire crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town and Paddington stations attended.

Part of the ground floor was damaged by fire, and LFB said the cause is under investigation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.34am today (22 December) to reports of an incident on Finchley Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

"We treated four people at the scene, and took one of them to a hospital as a priority."

Did you see the fire this morning? Contact londonLive@archant.co.uk with information

