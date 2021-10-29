Weeds growing over 'derelict eyesore' care home

Westminster Council plans to build a new care home and residential housing at Carlton Dene - Credit: LDRS

A “neglected” Maida Vale care home has turned into a “derelict eyesore”, according to opposition councillors.

A new care home and 22 family homes are due to be built at the Carlton Dene site but it has been left abandoned for three years.

Weeds have grown over the existing building and there are fears that the area will worsen before work begins in eight months.

Despite the estate being signed off in 2019, Westminster Council does not plan to start building the new development until mid-2022, with an estimated completion in either 2023 or 2024.

While council officers have struggled to find a private operator, the empty building has become derelict and squatters have moved in.

Opposition councillors have called for the Conservative-run local authority to speed up the development.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough (Labour) said: “This is a highly visible site on a busy crossroads next to a Grade I-listed church.

“The building should be serving a community purpose not sitting as a derelict eyesore for month after month.

“If Westminster council continues to neglect the derelict Carlton Dene, it will become a magnet for rats and fly-tippers. Probably both.”

Construction works remain a long way off - Credit: LDRS

The new development at Carlton Dene was given the go-ahead after residents were supported to move into dementia-friendly accommodation nearby at Beachcroft home.

Family homes at Peebles House will be made available for residents at social and intermediate rent prices.

A Westminster Council spokesperson said: “The development will not only benefit residents of the new homes but will also offer a range of advantages for the wider local community with a new café and hairdressers and improved public realm.

“The council is currently considering options regarding the extra care housing service at Carlton Dene, before construction begins.

“We have taken action to address residents’ concerns about antisocial behaviour in and around the vacant property.”

Westminster plans for the top two floors at Carlton Dene to be cut back on key corners to protect views of St Augustine's Church.

The council says it wants to make the development “as safe as possible” by improving privacy and including a green boundary and “more secure” post boxes.