Three dogs saved from Swiss Cottage flat fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Two men and three dogs have been rescued from a Swiss Cottage flat fire.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Fellows Road on Friday evening (December 3).
A small part of a four-roomed flat on the third floor of the building was damaged by fire.
Two men were treated at the scene and firefighters led three dogs to safety, who were returned to their owner.
The brigade’s 999 control officers gave fire survival guidance to residents on how to stay safe before crews arrived.
The fire service was called at 6.42pm and the fire was under control by 7.49pm. Fire crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston and Paddington fire stations attended the scene.
LFB said the fire is believed to have been accidental, but the exact cause has been recorded as undetermined.
