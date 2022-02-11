Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Housing

Plans to build flat above landmark Crouch End site opposed by residents 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 11:41 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 2:25 PM February 11, 2022
What Floral Hall currently looks like on the left, and a mock-up of the planned development on the right

What Floral Hall currently looks like on the left, and a mock-up of the planned development on the right - Credit: Bowen Architects

An application to add a first and second floor flat to a historical Crouch End site has received almost 140 objections. 

Dawnelia Properties submitted the application to add the flat above Floral Hall, located on the corner of Haringey Park and Crouch Hill, in December last year. 

The plans state that the property's ground-floor façade will be maintained, but the greenhouse structure on the first floor would be replaced.

Floral Hall is in the Crouch End Conservation Area, and residents are concerned that the proposals will affect the character and the aesthetic of the site. 

The application requests approval to remove the first floor additions above Floral Hall, and replace it with flats

The application requests approval to remove the first floor additions above Floral Hall, and replace it with first and second floor flats - Credit: Sally Hall

One person, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “It would a great shame if Crouch End were to lose its character and aspects of its social history for the sake of a luxury flat.” 

They said that instead of the planned development, they would much rather Floral Hall was restored in a way that respected both "the history of the building, and posterity. 

"That little part of 1920s Crouch End would always be there, restored to its former glory. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Haringey councillors demand vote on 'fraud and corruption' investigation
  2. 2 No roads in favour of Alexandra parking controls, results show 
  3. 3 Case of rare 'Lassa fever' treated at Royal Free isolation unit
  1. 4 Manager denies telling staff to target minorities with fines
  2. 5 Nature reserve auction lot withdrawn at last minute
  3. 6 Alarm bells over '£1million' tower block flats by Hampstead Heath
  4. 7 Fears over impact on busy road from planned tower blocks
  5. 8 20mph speed limits coming to busy north and east London roads
  6. 9 Mystery surrounds Golders Green nursery amid police probe following closure
  7. 10 Family of missing woman from Highgate appeal for information

David Winskill, of the Hornsey Historical Society, said: “This is the latest in a deluge of planning applications in and around the Crouch End Conservation Area.  

“The Floral Hall is, for many on the W7 bus, a sign that they’ve arrived home. To demolish the greenhouse structure would be to eradicate part of the history of the area. What is planned to replace it is simply out of character and risks losing employment opportunities."

Floral Hall, in Crouch End, was rented by the Sorrell family between 1955 and 2019

Floral Hall, in Crouch End, was rented by the Sorrell family between 1955 and 2019, first as a greengrocers and florists, and then as an antiques shop. Since 2019, it has been run as a bar - Credit: Sally Hall

Mark Afford, chair of the Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum, echoed David’s point that Floral Hall is a landmark for those arriving on the W7 bus. 

He said: “Given that it's locally listed and within a sensitive part of the conservation area, the local planning authority need to get this one right. Only the highest quality of new build should even be considered.” 

A spokesperson for Bowen Architects, on behalf of Dawnelia Properties, said that the façade will be "retained and dealt with sensitively", and that the addition of the flat is due to damage the current first floor is causing.

They said: "We're doing something that's the result of a structural problem that we need to try and rectify. So we're working with the council, and we consulted quite widely before we made the application."

To comment on the application, visit planningservices.harringey.gov.uk/ and search using the reference number HGY/2022/0118.

Crouch End News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

The Whittington Hospital

London Live News

Covid patient numbers declining at most north London NHS trusts

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Elsworthy Road property Camden

Camden home sold for £25.9m – dwarfing 2021's top price tag

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A number of dogs became severely ill after visiting Highgate Wood

Dogs ‘behaved as if stoned’ after possible cannabis poisonings 

Jacob Phillips, LDRS Reporter

Logo Icon
Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews

London Live News

American tourist 'was psychotic' when he jumped into Buckingham Palace

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon