Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:36 PM November 3, 2021
Updated: 1:54 PM November 3, 2021
canons

Canons Fish and Chips has been damaged in a fire - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Crouch End's Cannons Fish and Chips was damaged in a fire this morning, leaving piles of rubble on the street.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at the Park Road restaurant this morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said part of a ground floor restaurant, the flat roof of a rear extension and part of the extraction system were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

fire damage

Cannons was damaged in the fire - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Park Road was closed this morning whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe and the LFB advised people to avoid the area.

The Brigade was called at 10:49 and the fire was under control by 12:49. Fire crews from Kentish Town, Hornsey and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene. 

LFB said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

fire damage and fire engine

Park Road has been closed following a fire this morning (November 3) - Credit: Chantelle Billson

rubble

Rubble was piled up outside the shop - Credit: Chantelle Billson

fire damage and fire engine

Park Road has been closed following a fire this morning (November 3) - Credit: Chantelle Billson

firefighters crouch end

Around 25 firefighters attended the Crouch End blaze - Credit: Chantelle Billson


London Fire Brigade
Crouch End News
Hornsey News
Haringey News

