Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Housing

Public comments extended for Highgate Bowl development

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:22 PM January 11, 2022
Listed building consent for the development site (right) is required for works affecting Shepherd's Cottage (left)

Listed building consent for the development site (right) is required for works affecting Shepherd's Cottage (left) - Credit: Jane Hill

Residents are campaigning to protect a historic home in Highgate.

Haringey Council approved plans in November 2020 for seven homes in Townsend Yard, off Highgate Street, on a stretch of land on the Highgate Bowl.

The developer, Sean Meadows, has since submitted an application for listed building consent – which he requires to begin construction – for works affecting Shepherd’s Cottage, in Highgate High Street.

Public comments for the application were due to close on December 17 but following requests from residents Haringey Council confirmed it is accepting them until the application is heard – date to be confirmed.

Peter Cassidy, a member of the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee, said: "So far 121 objections have been lodged, as of January 10, in respect of that application with the number increasing daily.

"Those objections, which demonstrate the strength of feeling of the local community, address not only the listed building consent application, but also the original decision of November 4, 2020."

Objections include the Cottage's historical significance and a proposed development being out of character with the conservation area "permanently damaging this valuable site".

A heritage appraisal, completed for Mr Meadows by HCUK Group, said: “The proposed development will not harm the setting or significance of the listed building." 

Visit planningservices.haringey.gov.uk/ application number HGY/2021/3273

