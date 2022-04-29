7 of the cheapest streets in north London boroughs

A list of the 7 cheapest streets in Hackney, Islington, Camden, Haringey and Brent - Credit: PA

With house prices hitting record highs across the capital this year and the cost of living soaring, hopeful homebuyers will be looking to bag a bargain.

We looked at the average prices of homes in Camden, Brent, Haringey, Islington and Hackney to find the cheapest streets and estates in each area.

Prices are based on all property sales between 2017-2021, where there have been five sales or more on the street.

Brent

Brent has some of the cheapest streets in north London. Homes sold for an average of £123,250 on The Martins in Wembley - making it the cheapest place to buy property in the five boroughs listed.

1. The Martins - Wembley, £123,250

2. Burnt Oak Broadway - Edgeware, £161,275

3. Harbutt Road - Wembley, £167,100

4. Shrewsbury Road, £167,789

5. Radbourne Court - Harrow, £174,461

6. Weaver Walk - Wembley, £197,667

7. Brewery Close - Wembley, £210,733

Haringey

Houses in Haringey cost a little more than on Brent's cheapest streets but there are still two streets with average prices under £200,000.

1. Willan Road, £190,600

2. Great Amwell Lane, £194,788

3. Tottenham Green East, £203,716

4. Somerset Gardens, £218,429

5. Reed Road, £240,800

6. Mill Mead Road, £245,977

7. Taylor Close, £246,871

Hackney

The cheapest street in Hackney is Saw Mill Way - the only street in Hackney with an average home cost of under £200,000.

Most of the borough's cheap streets cost from around £200,000 - £250,000.

1. Saw Mill Way, £195,893

2. Mountside Walk, £214,875

3. Katherine Close, £231,958

4. Princes Close, £233,125

5. Lewis Gardens, £237,131

6. Pamela Street, £248,098

7. Samuel Street, £251,708

Islington

Islington is a little steeper in terms of the prices of properties on its cheapest streets.

Properties in this London borough range from around £220,000 - £330,000.

1. Dibden Street, £221,405

2. Macclesfield Road, £254,033

3. White Lion Street, £266,031

4. Heddington Grove, £309,636

5. Lenton Terrace, £324,167

6. York Way Estate, £333,750

7. Ponder Street, £336,500

Camden

In Camden, even on its cheapest streets the average home will cost over £280,000.

On the majority of its least expensive streets, prospective buyers will be looking at prices upwards of £300,000.

Camden is home to the most expensive cheapest streets on our list, with the average property on Mortimer Street selling for £345,891.

1. Cliff Road, £282,250

2. Emerald Street, £290,00

3. Woburn Place, £320,785

4. Hurdwick Place, £326,200

5. Willingham Terrace, £329,167

6. Rondu Road, £342,064

7. Mortimer Crescent, £345,891