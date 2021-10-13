Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m

Published: 3:20 PM October 13, 2021

Charles de Gaulle’s former Hampstead home is up for sale for £15 million – as incumbent nuns are moving to Rome.

The ex-French president lived in Frognal House while exiled in London from 1942 to 1944, during which time he led the Free French Forces against Nazi Germany in World War II.

The general’s Grade II-listed mid-18th century property at 99 Frognal – which is marked with a tribute plaque to its late occupier – is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.

The property was converted into a finishing school and convent in 1968, and has most recently been used for student accommodation and by the Sisters of St Dorothy, who are now relocating to Rome.

Sister Paula, of the St Dorothy Convent, said: “We have been incredibly happy here in our home for more than 50 years and will be sad to leave but look forward to joining our Sisters in Rome for a new and exciting future.”

The property is on the market with Knight Frank which says it has “potential for residential and alternative uses or redevelopment”.

The estate agent says the home “displays period charm with its brown brick elevations, sash windows, cast iron balconies and cornicing”.

Many external and internal period features are still in place including marble fireplaces, wood panelling and the chapel.

Further extensions have been added to provide further accommodation which the estate agent says is “potentially available for reconfiguration”.

The freehold to the property is being sold and the site extends across 13,147 sq ft.

Emma Cleugh, partner for Knight Frank, said: “This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure an incredibly rare property with a fascinating history.”

Free French Forces was the government-in-exile led by Charles de Gaulle during the Second World War. Set up in London in June 1940, it organised the Resistance in Occupied France.

De Gaulle founded the French Fifth Republic in 1958 and served as its first president from 1959 to 1969. He died of a heart attack in 1970 aged 79.

