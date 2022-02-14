A fire broke out on Maitland Park Road, Chalk Farm this morning (February 14). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has been rescued by police officers and 30 people were evacuated following a flat fire in Chalk Farm.

Two people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to Maitland Park Road in at 7.07am this morning - February 14.

The Brigade said part of a four-roomed flat on the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire.

A man was rescued by Metropolitan Police Service officers before firefighters arrived and around 30 people were evacuated.

The blaze was under control by 8.03am, with fire crews from Paddington, Islington, Shoreditch, Dowgate and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

LFB said it is investigating the cause of the fire alongside the Met.