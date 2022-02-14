Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Housing

Chalk Farm fire: Man rescued, two injured and 30 evacuated

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:20 PM February 14, 2022
A fire broke out on Maitland Park Road, Chalk Farm this morning (February 14).

A fire broke out on Maitland Park Road, Chalk Farm this morning (February 14). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has been rescued by police officers and 30 people were evacuated following a flat fire in Chalk Farm.

Two people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to Maitland Park Road in at 7.07am this morning - February 14.

The Brigade said part of a four-roomed flat on the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire.

A man was rescued by Metropolitan Police Service officers before firefighters arrived and around 30 people were evacuated.

The blaze was under control by 8.03am, with fire crews from Paddington, Islington, Shoreditch, Dowgate and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

LFB said it is investigating the cause of the fire alongside the Met.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Camden News
Chalk Farm News
Belsize News

Don't Miss

Little Goldies Nursery was run out of Golders Green Synagogue in Dunstan Road, but it was closed down by Ofsted

London Live News

Mystery surrounds Golders Green nursery amid police probe following closure

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Whittington Hospital

London Live News

Covid patient numbers declining at most north London NHS trusts

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews

London Live News

American tourist 'was psychotic' when he jumped into Buckingham Palace

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Not one of the roads involved in the consultation on the Alexandra Palace West CPZ reached the threshold of 51%

No roads in favour of Alexandra parking controls, results show 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon