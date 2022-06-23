Exclusive

Whistle-blower emails sent to Camden Council officers by a worker on the 2008 Chalcots refurbishment were deleted, the authority has admitted - Credit: Charles Thomson

Camden Council deleted emails from a whistleblower who raised serious concerns during the refurbishment of the Chalcots estate.

The man, who worked on the project, told officials in 2008 that he had evidence supporting some of his claims.

But the Ham&High has learned the emails were deleted – and Camden will not say whether they were ever investigated.

Nine years later, on June 23, 2017 – after the Grenfell Tower disaster – more than 2,000 residents were evacuated after a fire inspection concluded the estate's tower blocks were too dangerous to live in.

It found “serious defects”, including flammable cladding and inadequate fire doors and fire stopping.

The result was Britain's largest evacuation since World War Two, with 636 households temporarily displaced.

On the fifth anniversary of the evacuation, the council was poised this week to finally begin a public inquiry into the safety failings.

But the Ham&High has learned that a large amount of evidence has likely already been destroyed.

The Chalcots estate, in Swiss Cottage, was evacuated on June 23, 2017, after serious fire safety defects were discovered - Credit: Charles Thomson

Deleted

In 2008, a man who worked on the project sent a string of emails to councillors, council officers and some residents, making serious allegations which cannot be published for legal reasons.

The Ham&High used Freedom of Information laws to ask Camden for copies of all emails sent to the council by the whistleblower.

But Camden replied saying it had no emails at all from the whistleblower.

“This is because we do not retain emails indefinitely,” the council said.

“Our email policy means that emails over seven years old are deleted from our system – and email accounts are also deleted six months after someone leaves the council.”

If this policy was followed then not only the whistleblower's emails but all other emails sent contemporaneously about the project have already been destroyed, meaning they cannot be scrutinised by the future inquiry.

It also means that despite having experienced the Chalcots incident, in which serious problems were uncovered more than seven years after the fact, Camden has continued to operate a policy of deleting emails after seven years.

Asked why this policy had not been changed, the council did not answer.

Nigel Rumble, elected tenants' representative for Bray block, said he was 'shocked and appalled' by the Ham&High's discoveries - Credit: Polly Hancock

Concerns

Nigel Rumble, elected representative for Bray block – and a Conservative candidate in this year's local elections – said he was “shocked and appalled”.

“It’s like living in a draconian red state where we have no accountability,” he said, calling the policy “extraordinary”.

Hasan Shah, representative for Burnham block, added: “I never knew they would delete emails. Why would they be getting rid of evidence?”

Without the contemporaneous emails, he said, he feared the inquiry would just be "a bit of a show".

Mr Shah said he was also concerned because since 2017, residents have thought they were protecting their interests by ensuring all concerns about their homes were recorded in emails.

“Does that mean they are soon going to start deleting those?” he said.

Public Inquiry

Immediately after the evacuation, Labour leader Cllr Georgia Gould committed to a public inquiry into the safety issues.

But the council received legal advice that it should not hold that inquiry until it had exhausted legal efforts to recoup money from contractors.

Cllr Gould told the Ham&High this week: “We are now in the very final stages of concluding the legal proceedings.”

She said the outcome would be made public “any day now”.

Camden's Labour council leader Georgia Gould said the results of a legal action over the Chalcots estate would be made public 'any day now', allowing the authority to finally proceed with a promised public inquiry - Credit: Camden Council

Then, she added: “I will be able to keep my promise to appoint an independent person to do the second part of the review.

“I am clear that the chair will be completely independent and free to speak to whoever they wish to, including officers, members and residents.

“Given the period of time that has passed, this may of course include those who have subsequently left the council, including those who are no longer councillors and a number of key officers who have since retired.”

But the council refused to say whether officers who had since left had signed non-disclosure agreements, or whether the inquiry would be able to compel them to answer questions.

It also would not say whether the emails of relevant officers who left the council since the evacuation have been preserved as evidence for the inquiry, or have still been deleted after six months.

“We couldn’t have got this far in the process without the support and patience of our Chalcots residents and I am personally incredibly grateful for their help so far,” said Cllr Gould.