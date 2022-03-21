110-page document opposing O2 Centre development given to council

Calvin, Marx and Don took a 110-page document with signatures objecting the O2 Centre Development to Camden Council's office. - Credit: Calvin Po

Three councillor candidates have given Camden Council a 110-page document full of signatures opposing the O2 redevelopment on Finchley Road.

Calvin Po, 27, of Mansfield Road, along with neighbours Marx de Morais and Don Williams have been collecting signatures since summer last year. They have now decided to run as councillor candidates for South Hampstead ward for the local Conservative Party.

Every week, the trio set up a stall outside of Waitrose on Finchley Road to collect signatures, and they also went door to door to collate the views of their neighbours.

Outside the current O2 site. - Credit: Calvin Po

"Marx and I were really concerned when we heard what Camden and Landsec had planned, and decided to do something. Marx and I have been veteran independent campaigners (including independent candidates) before, and we partnered up with Don, a former councillor for Swiss Cottage, for his political experience," Calvin said.

"I was shocked when Camden allocated the site for total regeneration, despite their climate commitments, and I had to act."

They collected more than 1,000 signatures. But have only had capacity to verify about 700, which have been sent as a planning objection to the council.

The petition was finally handed into Camden Council's office at 5 Pancras Square on Friday, March 18.

Their main objections to the development are over the height of the buildings, the loss of amenities, loss of car parking and environmental damage.

Calvin said: "At almost every doorstep our neighbours complained about the loss of amenities they all use, such as the Sainsburys, Homebase (which has the only garden centre in our area), the cinema, shops, and the other leisure facilities such as the gym and swimming pool."

"The loss of the car parking, the only parking on Finchley Road, is also an issue. Sainsburys have already said they’ll not run a large supermarket without car parking there."

On the environment aspect, Calvin commented: "Demolishing relatively new and sound buildings like the O2 (built in 1998) and creating skyscrapers will be terrible for carbon emissions, and will create air and noise pollution across 18 years of construction."