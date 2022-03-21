Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Housing

110-page document opposing O2 Centre development given to council

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:23 PM March 21, 2022
Three men holding 110-pae document full of signatures outside of Camden Council's office

Calvin, Marx and Don took a 110-page document with signatures objecting the O2 Centre Development to Camden Council's office. - Credit: Calvin Po

Three councillor candidates have given Camden Council a 110-page document full of signatures opposing the O2 redevelopment on Finchley Road.

Calvin Po, 27, of Mansfield Road, along with neighbours Marx de Morais and Don Williams have been collecting signatures since summer last year. They have now decided to run as councillor candidates for South Hampstead ward for the local Conservative Party.

Every week, the trio set up a stall outside of Waitrose on Finchley Road to collect signatures, and they also went door to door to collate the views of their neighbours. 

Three men with long document wrapped around their necks outside of a big Sainsbury's shop in north west london

Outside the current O2 site. - Credit: Calvin Po

"Marx and I were really concerned when we heard what Camden and Landsec had planned, and decided to do something. Marx and I have been veteran independent campaigners (including independent candidates) before, and we partnered up with Don, a former councillor for Swiss Cottage, for his political experience," Calvin said.

"I was shocked when Camden allocated the site for total regeneration, despite their climate commitments, and I had to act."

They collected more than 1,000 signatures. But have only had capacity to verify about 700, which have been sent as a planning objection to the council.

The petition was finally handed into Camden Council's office at 5 Pancras Square on Friday, March 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Sabita Thanwani
  2. 2 'Might dogs be harmful to Hampstead Heath?'
  3. 3 Cycling event in memory of actress Helen McCrory and nephew
  1. 4 Litter officer’s claims that staff were told to target minorities dismissed
  2. 5 Teen appears in court after allegedly downloading 'extremist videos'
  3. 6 A swaggering, smiling Spurs put three past West Ham
  4. 7 Camden terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering David Amess
  5. 8 ''Everybody has the right to be free,' says freed West Hampstead mum
  6. 9 Three great houses of Highgate, their Russian owners and sanctions
  7. 10 Tim Key: Meet the comic bard of Hampstead Heath

Their main objections to the development are over the height of the buildings, the loss of amenities, loss of car parking and environmental damage.

Calvin said: "At almost every doorstep our neighbours complained about the loss of amenities they all use, such as the Sainsburys, Homebase (which has the only garden centre in our area), the cinema, shops, and the other leisure facilities such as the gym and swimming pool."

"The loss of the car parking, the only parking on Finchley Road, is also an issue. Sainsburys have already said they’ll not run a large supermarket without car parking there."

On the environment aspect, Calvin commented: "Demolishing relatively new and sound buildings like the O2 (built in 1998) and creating skyscrapers will be terrible for carbon emissions, and will create air and noise pollution across 18 years of construction."

Camden Council
Finchley Road News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on the plane home from Iran

Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to family in the UK

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Harris, from Harrier Mill, Henlow, in Bedfordshire, was jailed for six years at St Albans Crown Court.

London Live News

Jailed: Kentish Town man after 'sickening' attack in supermarket car park

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Crouch End-based entrepreneur Dominique Woolf is in the final five in Jamie Oliver's new TV show

TV

Crouch End entrepreneur in final five of Jamie Oliver's new show

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

Nazanin appeals for release of detainee still in Iran

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon