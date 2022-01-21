Camden Council has been given £400,000 to modernise its planning software and simplify the process.

The money from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will support work the council is doing to create a new online system for the submission and processing of planning applications.

Councils across the country have been awarded the funding.

Camden's new RIPA system (Reducing Invalid Planning Applications) aims to make the application process simpler for residents, automating elements of the application process and reducing the chances of submitting an invalid application – reducing wasted time of those using the system and the council reviewing incomplete applications.

A new back office planning system will handle the submitted data in a way which should make it easier to use and reduce the time spent on administration.

Cllr Danny Beales, lead member for investing in communities, culture and an inclusive economy, said: "We want council services and systems that work efficiently and simply for local residents.

"That’s why I am delighted that this funding for Camden has now been confirmed as it will allow us to test these new digital systems in the borough.

“By making the application process simpler, the RIPA system will reduce the chance of someone accidently submitting an incorrect application, which can then cause delay and extra cost for both the resident and the council.

“This new system will also make it easier for us to present relevant information to residents, applicants, and other service users, helping to ensure that the planning application process becomes more transparent and accessible for everyone.”

Housing Minister Christopher Pincher MP said: “Our investment will help councils across the country to radically improve the planning application process – making it simpler and more accessible for both the public and those working in the industry.

“This is part of our plans to modernise and digitise the system and make sure it is fit for the 21st century.”