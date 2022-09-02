An aerial view of terraced housing and blocks of flats in London - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Camden council is likely to set up a new housing subsidiary company to help it build new homes and access millions of grant funds.

It plans to update Camden Living Ltd, which it created in 2016, to offer people intermediate rent housing at below market rents.

The changes will see a group of companies including two subsidiary companies under the Camden Living Ltd umbrella.

They will be called (Camden Living (General Offer) Ltd) and Camden Living (Social Offer) Ltd if the scheme gets the green light from senior councillors.

A town hall report said Camden Living (Social Offer) Ltd could apply to become a registered provider of social housing which means it could get grants from the Greater London Authority.

These grants are not available for homes sold to Camden Living.

Town hall bosses said £3.4m of grants to build 34 new council homes by 2024 in Somers Town “would be lost” if it did not get the registered provider status.

The report of councillor Danny Beales, the council's housing chief, states: “There is no other viable delivery strategy for this scheme.”

It pointed out that, “the only alternative delivery option for the 34 units would be disposal to a private registered provider at low or even nil consideration” and the council would lose out on the GLA grant and income from rents.

It said the not-for-profit company could also speed up a scheme for 93 new social rent and 36 intermediate rent homes at Camley Street near Kings Cross by a decade.

The council has “ambitious targets” to build more than 4,850 homes, including 1,800 council homes, 350 at “intermediate rent” and temporary accommodation and hostel beds for homeless people.

The council’s cabinet members will be asked to agree a delivery plan on Wednesday (September 7) for the second phase of Bacton Low Rise redevelopment and the building of 71 affordable homes in Gospel Oak.

A total of 247 mixed tenure homes will be built in the final phase, including 71 affordable homes.

At Bacton Low Rise, 99 homes were demolished to be provide for 195 net new homes - Credit: Vanessa Berberian

Camden Council has said it has looked at the way other councils run their companies such as Ealing’s Broadway Living Ltd and to avoid the “pitfalls” experienced at Croydon Council.

The second subsidiary Camden Living (General Offer) ”would continue to provide a range of housing opportunities for Camden residents including key workers by offering intermediate and quality market rent homes in the borough.”

Camden Living currently owns 65 intermediate rent homes, which is mainly rents mainly to key workers. It has also leased 48 homes from the council to trial “a market rent offer”.

The report said being a registered provider of homes “would increase the range of housing tenancies Camden Living Group could offer”, including council homes as well as those for intermediate and private rent.

It would also “speed up delivery of additional social rent units in the borough. This is because construction of social rent units leased to the Camden Living Registered Provider could be funded through the council’s general fund rather than relying on very pressured Housing Revenue Account resources and borrowing.”

The council said it was essential to ensure good governance and the board would include non executive directors from outside the council, as well as council officers. An independent person would chair the board, rather than a council officer.

Currently Camden Living Ltd’s unpaid board of directors are all council officers and the report said “robust processes are in place to avoid any conflict of interest between company decision making and council decision making, and these are scrupulously observed to ensure Camden Living avoids pitfalls experienced e.g., by Croydon Council’s housing company.”

Croydon council’s Brick by Brick house-building company is being wound down. It received £200m funding from the council since 2015 but failed to provide dividends or interest for the council.

The authority was forced to file a section 114 order banning non essential spending after racking up a £66m deficit.

The proposals will be examined by the housing scrutiny committee on Monday (September 5).