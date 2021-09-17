O2 Centre redevelopment: Decision draws on Camden planning guidance

Published: 3:33 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM September 17, 2021

Camden Council’s planning guidance against which it will determine major redevelopment proposals for the O2 Centre is set to be adopted next Friday.

The borough's housing lead Cllr Danny Beales is expected to approve a supplementary planning document (SPD) on September 24 that will shape how the town hall views a future planning application for the site.

Towers of up to 16 storeys holding around 1,900 new homes are being eyed by Landsec for the shopping centre and its 5,000-bay car park.

Concerns have been raised by residents around Finchley Road on the density and scale of the plans; the height of tower blocks; the impact to local services; and the availability of affordable housing.

A design of the plans - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

A report setting out the SPD was made public on Thursday (September 16).

In the SPD’s foreword Cllr Beales wrote: “The area covered by our guidance provides an incredible opportunity to create a genuinely new mixed use neighbourhood that knits together the well-established communities that surround it.”

Public consultations have been held by Camden over the proposals including on the SPD guidance.

However, some local residents claim the consultation events have been too “developer-led”.

The town hall’s opposition previously said Camden’s own planning policies shouldn’t be “tantamount to giving planning permission”.

Signage outside the O2 Centre - Credit: Polly Hancock