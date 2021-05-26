Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Camden to work with community group on Daleham Gardens rebuild

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:10 AM May 26, 2021   
Camden Council has confirmed it is working with the borough's first community land trust (CLT) to redevelop the site of a fatal fire in Belsize Park.

31 Daleham Gardens was destroyed when fire ripped through the property in 2017. One resident, Magdalena Fink, died. 

The property has been derelict since then, but earlier this year the town hall announced it wanted to work with a community housing provider on the rebuild. 

It has now confirmed it has chosen the NW3 CLT as a partner for the project, and said it hopes to build "around 14" new homes, half of which would be "genuinely affordable".

A CLT is a non-profit group run by members of the community and designed to oversee the development and management of property. 

Sanya Polescuk, director of NW3 CLT, said: “We are delighted at this news. Over the last five years we have worked to raise awareness about the increasing unaffordability of housing stock in our area and the growing need to provide such housing in new and innovative ways."

Demolition work on the site will begin this summer.

