New Chalcots tower cladding contractor selected – but not yet named

Published: 4:55 PM August 10, 2021

Blashford tower on the Chalcots Estate in Camden before its cladding was removed - Credit: PA

Camden Council has selected a contractor to carry out the controversial fire safety and window replacement works at Blashford in the Chalcots, but it is yet to reveal the chosen company.

For legal reasons Camden says it will only name the contractor when a 10-day "standstill period" after the award of the contract has expired.

A new report recommends the town hall's cabinet member for housing approves the selected contractor to begin the first phase of a "design and build" project which will see the fire safety work completed.

The report says the council has carried out value-for-money tests on the three proposals received, and the highest scoring bid for value and quality is set to be approved.

The council was forced to remove dangerous flammable cladding from the towers in 2017 when, following London Fire Brigade advice, it was told to evacuate the estate.

The preferred contractor for the recladding and works on the other four towers is yet to be appointed.

Camden was forced to re-open the procurement after ditching its previous contractor, Wates, which the town hall said delivered plans that "were not what we had asked for".

The council has received funding from the government's cladding remediation fund to pay for the work.