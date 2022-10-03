Council tenants and leaseholders living in three blocks on the Regent's Park Estate will be compensated by HS2 LTD - Credit: Google

A deal has been reached "in principle" to compensate residents affected by building work on the HS2 railway development.

Council tenants in the Cartmel, Coniston and Langdale blocks of Regent's Park Estate have long highlighted the impact on their lives of the construction work.

Tenants will receive £7,100 compensation payments as a result of the deal agreed by HS2 Ltd, the Department for Transport and Camden Council.

Camden previously established rehousing schemes to help council tenants move away from the construction site, and residents are also set to receive moving costs.

Leaseholders in the blocks will be paid the open market value for their property, and receive a compensation payment of 10% of the value up to a maximum of £71,000.

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council, said the last few years "have been a really difficult time" for residents living on the estate.

"From years of worry about what could happen as plans for HS2 took shape, to the current daily reality of dust and noise, the cumulative effects have become disruptive for our residents," she said.

“We have consistently argued that the close proximity of these blocks to the HS2 construction site could expose residents to unacceptable construction impacts.

“All parties have now agreed a deal in principle, which compensates council tenants in Cartmel, Coniston and Langdale for the disruption they have endured.

"It also offers a lifeline move for our leaseholders, who have struggled to sell their flats."

HS2 said the impact of the work on the affected residents "has only been fully understood since HS2 construction work began and detailed construction plans developed".

George Chilcott, senior delivery sponsor for Euston at HS2 Ltd, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement in principle with Camden Council.

"Through close cooperation we were able to deliver a solution for the residents that meets the challenge of the unique nature and duration of the works in the area.

“The impact on local communities is something HS2 Ltd takes extremely seriously, and we will continue to seek to minimise disruption where possible.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for the railway, that will run to and from Euston Station, in February 2020.