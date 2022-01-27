Residents in Highgate have called the development of a new care home a "gross overdevelopment" – six times the size of the homes it would replace.

An 80-bedroom dementia care home with an underground carpark at 44-46 Hampstead Lane is being assessed by Haringey Council ahead of a planning committee meeting on a date to be confirmed.

The four storey development requires the demolition of two original mock-Tudor arts and crafts properties, owned by property developer Harrison Varma Projects.

The site is in the Bishops area of the Highgate Conservation Area. Highgate School playing fields is to the west, across Courtenay Avenue, and Kenwood Park and Garden is directly opposite.

David Richmond, head of planning at Highgate Society, is among more than 60 objectors calling for Haringey Council to refuse the application.

"The proposal is a gross overdevelopment of the site, in bulk, footprint and height," he said.

"The floor area is more than four times that of the two existing very large houses, and that includes the large extensions to each already consented.

"If this proposal is compared to the original houses on the site then it is six times larger."

He said the application documents "avoided a clear depiction of this enormous increase in size, using very faint grey lines on the elevations in particular" to make it seem smaller than it will be.

Dozens of studio windows overlooking Courtenay Avenue "will be unbearable for the neighbours" and are "clearly against policies which protect privacy", he said.

He said the home's residents would also miss out on sunlight.

"The principal garden area for residents is set on the north face of the four storey building so will lack the warmth of sunlight that would make it a pleasant place to sit out," he said.

He said it would have an adverse impact on Kenwood House, wildlife in the wood, particularly bats, and would see the loss of several trees with protection orders.

Objections have also been made by the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee, English Heritage Trust and Highgate School.

Harrison Varma Ltd declined to comment.