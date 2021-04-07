Burst pipe in Hornsey High Street leaves residents without water

Published: 1:27 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM April 7, 2021

Workers at the junction of Church Lane and Hornsey High Street - Credit: Cllr Adam Jogee

A late-night burst pipe in Hornsey High Street has left some residents without water.

The burst pipe was reported at 1.40am, with residents from the High Street and the surrounding roads reporting no water, or low pressure.

Sainsbury’s was closed on Wednesday morning, as workers from Thames Water on the junction of the High Street and Church Lane tried to fix the leak, following gushes of water overnight.

A couple more of my photos from the overnight flooding in Hornsey High Street close to Turnpike Lane. First time I have seen the flood barriers used in anger. @LondonFire @thameswater pic.twitter.com/5HpbSoJZA1 — Paul Wood 💙 (@PaulWood1961) April 7, 2021

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to customers in the N8 area who have no water or lower pressure than normal following a burst main in Hornsey High Street.

“Our team were quick to respond and have got the water back on for many of the customers affected.

You may also want to watch:

“They’re now doing everything they can to get supplies back to normal for the rest, including using tankers to pump water into the pipe network.”

For affected residents, Thames Water has opened a drive-through bottled water station at Alexandra Palace, in Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY.