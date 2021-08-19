Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Homes plan for Hampstead landmark Branch Hill House approved

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021   
Branch Hill House in Hampstead. Picture: George Rex (CC by SA 2.0)

Branch Hill House in Hampstead. Picture: George Rex (CC by SA 2.0) - Credit: Archant

Camden Council has greenlit plans for homes in the old care home Branch Hill House. 

Developer Almax now has permission for 30 flats in the building, at the heart of the sprawling Branch Hill Estate in Hampstead.

It had planned for 34 when first submitting the application in late 2019. There would have been seven "affordable homes" at intermediate rent. Instead, four of the 30 will be offered at affordable rent levels.

Almax was described by its agent in 2018 as a "small, residential developer".

When the scheme was first submitted, Janine Griffis of the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum (HNF) said: "The proposal, by and large, adheres to the policies in the Neighbourhood Plan and respects the designated green space that surrounds Branch Hill."

The 1960s care home extension on the site will now be demolished and replaced with residential accommodation and underground parking. 

Camden Council agreed to the sale of the property in 2018, and at that stage affordable housing was key concern of local stakeholder groups including the HNF.

You may also want to watch:

Housing
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police file photo

Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Clarence Gardens, Regent's Park

Gun crime

Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Plender Street, Camden Town

Knife Crime

Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Fortismere School's GCSE pupils were delighted with some top exam results

London GCSE results

GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon