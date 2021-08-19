Homes plan for Hampstead landmark Branch Hill House approved

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021

Camden Council has greenlit plans for homes in the old care home Branch Hill House.

Developer Almax now has permission for 30 flats in the building, at the heart of the sprawling Branch Hill Estate in Hampstead.

It had planned for 34 when first submitting the application in late 2019. There would have been seven "affordable homes" at intermediate rent. Instead, four of the 30 will be offered at affordable rent levels.

Almax was described by its agent in 2018 as a "small, residential developer".

When the scheme was first submitted, Janine Griffis of the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum (HNF) said: "The proposal, by and large, adheres to the policies in the Neighbourhood Plan and respects the designated green space that surrounds Branch Hill."

The 1960s care home extension on the site will now be demolished and replaced with residential accommodation and underground parking.

Camden Council agreed to the sale of the property in 2018, and at that stage affordable housing was key concern of local stakeholder groups including the HNF.